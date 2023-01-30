NAPOLEON — A Defiance man has entered pleas to drug charges related to a case that involved the overdose deaths of two persons.
Xavior Sanchez, 20, 627 Dakota Place, pleaded guilty to attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, each a fifth-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 8.
Two counts of involuntary manslaughter, each a first-degree felony; and two counts of corrupting another with drugs, each a second-degree felony; will be dismissed at sentencing, as part of the plea negotiations between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and Sanchez’s attorney, Kati Tharp of Toledo.
Sanchez’s case had been scheduled for trial beginning Monday in common pleas court, but this will be vacated given his guilty pleas last week.
According to Howe-Gebers, her office will recommend a six-year prison term for Sanchez. He has been incarcerated in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio since Sept. 23, according to jail records.
Sanchez is a co-defendant to James James Cox Jr., 20, Malinta, who was given a four- to six-year prison term on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, each a first-degree felony, in January 2022.
Those charges had stipulated that Cox caused the overdose deaths of Owen Rayoum, 15, Napoleon; and Brittany Neumeier, 39, Napoleon, who died at separate locations on June 25, 2021.
He had sold them percocet — a prescription pain medication — laced with fentanyl, according to Max Nofziger, director of the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit which helped investigate the deaths along with the Napoleon Police Department.
Howe-Gebers told The Crescent-News that the plea agreement in Sanchez’s case took into account a U.S. 6th District Court of Appeals case that could have cast some doubt on the charges against the defendant. This was communicated to the victims’ families who were “disappointed” about the case’s outcome, but were understanding, she indicated.
“... part of the reason (for the plea resolution) is some recent case law in the 6th District Court of Appeals (in Cincinnati) that could affect the end result,” she stated. “We took that into consideration and explained it to the family. Obviously, we consulted the victims ... and they were not absolutely happy with that, but we thought given the evidence we had and the potential appeals we thought this was the best result.”
Howe-Gebers described the deaths in the case as a “horrible situation” with the prescription drugs — illegally sold — laced with more dangerous fentanyl.
“You have to be careful what you’re buying,” she said. “First off you shouldn’t be taking anything (when) you don’t know what it is.”
