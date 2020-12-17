DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a string of home invasions and vehicle thefts that took place Monday in rural DeKalb County that resulted in the arrest of a Defiance man.
As a result of the combined efforts between these agencies, Nicholas Larkin, 36, was apprehended and is currently being held in the DeKalb County jail on related felony charges, according to Sgt. Brian Walker, public information officer with the Indiana State Police.
At approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday, DeKalb County deputies responded to a reported home invasion at a residence in the 4000 block of Wilderness Court in Waterloo. Upon their arrival, the homeowners reported they had been held at knifepoint by an unknown white male (later identified as Larkin), prior to the suspect stealing their Dodge Durango passenger vehicle and fleeing the scene. The deputies also discovered an abandoned GMC Acadia passenger car at the residence, which had been reported as stolen during an armed robbery incident in Williams County, Ohio. The DeKalb County Sheriff dispatch relayed this information to the Indiana State Police (ISP) post and requested ISP detectives to assist in this investigation.
Sgt. Walker reported that at approximately 7:45 p.m., while officers were on scene at the Wilderness Court address, a report came in regarding a second home invasion in the 7500 block of County Road 56. Troopers arriving on the scene at the County Road 56 residence determined that the male suspect driving the Durango had attempted to break in to this residence, but fled after being confronted by the homeowner. Troopers located the Durango, crashed and abandoned, just a short distance from the County Road 56 residence.
Shortly after 8 p.m., a homeowner in the 5700 block of County Road 75 reported that a Nissan Altima passenger car had just been stolen. Troopers patrolling the area were able to locate the stolen Nissan Altima driving behind a residence in the 6600 block of County Road 75. Troopers attempted to stop the Nissan, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Troopers were led through a series of yards, farm fields, and railroad tracks prior the Nissan Altima becoming disabled and stuck. The driver (later confirmed as Larkin) then allegedly fled on foot, and was apprehended a short time later by troopers in a farm field near Dekalb County roads 75 and 60, noted Sgt. Walker.
After apprehension, Larkin was found to have sustained injuries during one of the vehicle crashes, requiring medical attention. Larkin was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, via ambulance. He was treated and released with only minor injuries. Larkin was taken into custody and transported to the DeKalb County Jail.
Preliminarily, Larkin is being charged with one count of burglary, a level 2 felony; and one count of auto theft, a level 6 felony.
All of the separate criminal incidents that took place over the course of Monday night are being investigated by the Indiana State Police as the lead investigative agency. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Once all investigative efforts are complete, the DeKalb County prosecutor will review and determination of any and all additional charges to be filed in this matter.
Indiana State Police troopers were assisted in the investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the Butler Police Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
