A Defiance man appeared in Defiance Municipal Court this week on a charge of gross sexual imposition.
William Shock, 68, 21549 Bowman Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His bond of $200,000, with a 10% cash allowance, was set to continue.
Shock was arrested on Feb. 6 by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, whose investigation led to the arrest on a child sexual abuse complaint. Shock was charged with gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
The case alleges that Shock had sexual contact with a child under the age of 12.
The case has been sent to the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office for further review and presentation to a Defiance County grand jury.
Assisting in the investigation was the Defiance County Job and Family Services’ Children Service Division.
