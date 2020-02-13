A Defiance man appeared in Defiance Municipal Court this week on a charge of gross sexual imposition.

William Shock, 68, 21549 Bowman Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His bond of $200,000, with a 10% cash allowance, was set to continue.

Shock was arrested on Feb. 6 by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, whose investigation led to the arrest on a child sexual abuse complaint. Shock was charged with gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.

The case alleges that Shock had sexual contact with a child under the age of 12.

The case has been sent to the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office for further review and presentation to a Defiance County grand jury.

Assisting in the investigation was the Defiance County Job and Family Services’ Children Service Division.

Tags

Load comments