Defiance man bound over on murder charge

PAULDING — A Defiance man has been bound over to a Paulding County grand jury on a murder charge following a preliminary hearing here Monday.

The hearing was held in Paulding County Court for Michael

Loop, 32, 1130 Latty St., on a charge of murder, an unclassified felony.

Probable cause was found to detain Loop following the hearing on the charge filed by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and his case was sent to a county grand jury for consideration.

His $10 million bond with a 10 percent cash allowance provision was continued.

Loop is accused of killing Philip Koenn, 60, at his home at 11243 Road 230 in Cecil on Sept. 20. According to information provided by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Koenn suffered gunshot wounds.

Loop was detained on Sept. 21 in Defiance by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.

