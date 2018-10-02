Defiance man bound over on murder charge
PAULDING — A Defiance man has been bound over to a Paulding County grand jury on a murder charge following a preliminary hearing here Monday.
The hearing was held in Paulding County Court for Michael
Loop, 32, 1130 Latty St., on a charge of murder, an unclassified felony.
Probable cause was found to detain Loop following the hearing on the charge filed by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and his case was sent to a county grand jury for consideration.
His $10 million bond with a 10 percent cash allowance provision was continued.
Loop is accused of killing Philip Koenn, 60, at his home at 11243 Road 230 in Cecil on Sept. 20. According to information provided by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Koenn suffered gunshot wounds.
Loop was detained on Sept. 21 in Defiance by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.