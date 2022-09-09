A Defiance man has been arrested for an alleged assault and robbery in an eastside neighborhood.
Donnell Smith Jr., 32, 117 1/2 Main St., was arrested by Defiance police at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday following a brief investigation in the wake of an assault and break-in that took place Monday morning at 1023 Madison Ave., according to police.
He is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Police Chief Todd Shafer described the allegations against Smith as a “home invasion,” and noted that the defendant was familiar with the occupant of the home.
The incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Madison Avenue, just east of Ayersville Avenue, according to Shafer. He said the occupant allegedly was assaulted by Smith who entered the residence with a handgun.
Police learned of the crime when the victim took himself to Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital with injuries to his face, Shafer explained. He was treated there, but not hospitalized, the chief indicated.
He said police were then contacted by the hospital about the assault, which started the investigation that led to Smith’s arrest.
Smith made an appearance via video in Defiance Municipal Court this week when bond was set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision. He was being held Friday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he has been incarcerated since his arrest on Tuesday, according to jail records.
