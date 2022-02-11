A Defiance man was arrested early Friday morning after leading law enforcement officers on a vehicle pursuit.
Thomas Walters, 26, 702 Pierce St., was taken into custody by the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to authorities. He was incarcerated Friday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).
Sgt. Patrick Tusko of the Highway Patrol's Defiance post informed The Crescent-News Friday that Walters will be appearing in Defiance Municipal Court on charges of possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony; OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; fleeing and eluding, a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor.
According to Tusko, the Highway Patrol initiated the pursuit at Clinton and Downs streets when Walters' vehicle was spotted without a license plate. However, he failed to stop as ordered to do so and led officers on a pursuit throughout Defiance that lasted approximately a half hour, Tusko indicated.
Highway Patrol units were joined by those from the Defiance Police Department and the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, according to law enforcement officials from those agencies. The pursuit eventually ended in a yard at 717 Thurston St., not far from Walters' residence, just south of downtown Defiance.
Authorities noted that Walters was taken to CCNO where he was treated with naloxone, commonly known by its brand name (Narcan). CCNO Director Dennis Sullivan said Walters was transported to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, before being returned to the regional jail near Stryker.
Tusko said a .45-caliber handgun was confiscated from Walters' vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.