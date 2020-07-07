A Defiance home sustained heavy fire damage Monday evening, despite the efforts of three area fire departments.
Defiance Fire Department was called at 7:34 p.m. to a house fire at 1128 Ayersville Ave. Providing mutual aid were Highland Township and Noble Township fire departments. Crews arrived to find the front of the home fully engulfed in fire, which spread into the two-story home and attic.
A male was taken into custody at the scene and later released. The report from the Defiance Fire Department noted that the male "admitted to lighting lint on fire and dropping it on the front porch. He thought it was out and left the premises."
Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins reported that the fire is under investigation by the Ohio Fire Marshal's Office and until that is completed, no additional information will be available. No charges have been filed at this time.
Damage was estimated at $30,000. The home is owned by Diana Stork. No injuries were reported in the incident.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.
