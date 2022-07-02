A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 16 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Tyler Moss, 34, 649 Riverside Ave.; for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; and Summer Moore, 28, Hicksville, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 12, during a traffic stop on Defiance’s Harrison Avenue, they were found to be in possession of more than 200 grams of methamphetamine. The indictment also alleges that following her arrest Moore destroyed property to impair its availability as evidence in an investigation, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was underway.
• Seth Aldrich, 26, 970 Louden St., for indicted felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 12 he caused serious physical harm to a family or household member, having had a domestic violence conviction.
• Rodney Bower, 38, Hicksville, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Feb. 6 he caused serious physical harm to another person. Authorities further allege that during the aforementioned incident, Bower created a substantial risk to the health or safety of a child under his care.
• Dana Densmore III, 23, Liberty Center, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl), second- and fourth-degree felonies.
• Jordan Bowers, 22, 1119 Hopkins St., for unlawful transactions in weapons and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. The charges allege that on May 7 he knowingly provided false information to a federally licensed firearms dealer in Defiance. Authorities further allege that on June 21 he was in possession of a firearm, which he is prohibited from doing so due to his pending indictment for a felony drug offense.
• Philip Hoberty, 39, 13536 Fullmer Road, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on June 14 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had three prior domestic violence convictions. Authorities further allege that following the domestic violence incident, a protection order was put in place, and Hoberty violated its terms by contacting the victim multiple times while he was incarcerated at CCNO.
• Michael Nix, 65, 312 Fourth St., for three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that from Sept. 1, 2021-Oct. 5, 2021 Nix engaged in sexual conduct with a juvenile between the ages of 13 and 16 on multiple occasions.
• Brittany Phillips, 28, 06695 Ohio 15, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), third- and fifth-degree felonies.
• Jose Chavez, 21, 484 Pontiac Drive, for two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that in July 2021 and August 2021 he engaged in sexual conduct with a female juvenile between the ages of 13 and 16.
• Scott Miller, 57, 1518 Westgate Drive, for three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and Rhonda Fischer, 51, Bryan, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony. In addition to the drug offenses, Miller allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to another person.
• Amanda Ringler, 37, Payne, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on June 6 in Defiance she operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol while two children were under her care. The indictment also charges that Ringler has three prior OVI convictions within the past 10 years.
• Austin Swirles, 21, Fayette, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that between December 2020 and March 2021 at a residence in Sherwood, Swirles engaged in sexual conduct with a female juvenile between the ages of 13 and 16.
• Jeffery Hendricks, 58, 25046 Watson Road, for unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft from a person in a protected class, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 17 he operated a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner, an elderly individual. Authorities further allege that Hendricks also stole property from the vehicle that belonged to the owner.
• Robert Szydlowski, 60, 28735 Mansfield Road, for three counts of aggravated possession of drugs (hydrocodone, oxycodone, amphetamine and dextroamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on July 12 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
