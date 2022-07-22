Two persons have been charged with attempted murder offenses by the latest Defiance County grand jury.
Twelve other persons were indicted by the same grand jury (see related story).
Indicted in unrelated cases were Gary Pond II, 35, Dowagiac, Mich., on a charge of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and Dylan Santos, 30, 1810 Baltimore Road, for attempted murder, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The charges against Pond allege that on July 1 he struck an acquaintance — also from Michigan — with his vehicle on Mansfield Road as they were passing through the area, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray.
The man sustained serious, but not "life-threatening" injuries, Murray told The Crescent-News. He was briefly hospitalized after being transported by an EMS unit.
"They were essentially passing through the area and apparently a dispute broke out between two males in the vehicle," explained Murray. "They got out of the vehicle and got into a physical altercation. (The victim) was walking away and the other subject got into the vehicle and ran him over."
According to Murray, the victim went up over the hood of the vehicle after being struck.
Pond is not in custody as of Thursday evening, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to Murray.
The case was investigated by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office.
In the other case, Santos is charged with strangling a woman that he was living with at the time and with whom he has a child.
She was examined following the July 13 incident at Santos' Baltimore Road residence, but was not hospitalized, Murray explained.
Santos was being held Thursday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he has been incarcerated since his arrest on July 13.
The case was investigated by Defiance police.
