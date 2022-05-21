A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 19 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Nicholas McCorkle, 35, 208 Lancelot Drive, for burglary, a second-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 25 he trespassed in Defiance’s Chief Supermarket and committed the criminal offenses of obstructing official business and/or vandalism while at the business.
• Clifford Bard, 51, Paulding, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on April 29 on Farmer-Mark Road in Mark Center he failed to comply with a traffic stop, and then created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to person’s or property in the area when he led officers on a high-speed pursuit that continued into Indiana. The indictment also alleges that while fleeing from police on a motorcycle, Bard had a child with him, creating a substantial risk to the child’s safety.
• Austin Castillo, 28, 420 Hopkins St., for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (psilocyn and dimethyltryptamine), each a third-degree felony; and trafficking in LSD, a fourth-degree felony.
• Jordan Helton, 29, Evansport, for theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony; and misuse of credit cards, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly stole property valued at more than $7,500 from an elderly person in Defiance from Sept. 15, 2021-March 1. Authorities further allege he used a credit card, which was obtained without the victim’s consent, for purchases of more than $7,500.
• Kristina Hoffman, 44, 597 Jadine Drive, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on April 16 she caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had two prior domestic violence convictions.
• Suzanna Keegan, 27, Hicksville, for aggravated trafficking in drugs and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on March 13, during a traffic stop on Defiance’s Ottawa Avenue, she was found in possession of nine grams of methamphetamine intended for sale and possessed a firearm, which she is prohibited from doing due to a prior conviction for a felony drug offense.
• Robert Poppe, 39, 233 Greer St., for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Pauletta Salinas, 52, 617 Bunn Drive, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on April 13 she was found in possession of firearms, and is prohibited from possessing them due to a prior conviction for a felony offense of violence. The charges further allege that she created a substantial risk to the safety of a child under her care by possessing firearms that were also accessible to the child.
• Desarea Castillo, 29, Auburn, Ind., for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 16 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Joel Giesige, 47, Delphos, for two counts of failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 17 he failed to appear for hearings in two cases in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Heather Hersey, 41, 400 Greenler Road, for two counts of failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 5 he failed to appear for hearings in two cases in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Megan Landers, 27, Holgate, for two counts of failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 16 she failed to appear for hearings in two cases in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Alex Metz, 33, 1024 Harrison Ave., for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle on March 8 on Ohio 2 in Hicksville in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator without leaving the vehicle.
• Jeremiah Power, 45, Sherwood, for domestic violence and endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on March 11 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a juvenile family or household member.
• Travis Shell, 40, 602 E. Broadway Ave., for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on two occasions he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member.
• Quinton Snyder, 27, Columbus, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Jan. 13 on U.S. 24 he transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator without leaving the vehicle. He is prohibited from possessing firearms because he is a fugitive from justice.
• Alan Carter Jr., 39, 2162 Baltimore St., Defiance, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl) and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Matthew Hammon, 46, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Whitney Walters, 21, 702 Pierce St., for trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on June 1 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
