A Defiance County grand that jury that was scheduled to hear the case of an area man charged with the murder of his grandfather last month has been postponed.
The jury was set to convene Tuesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to consider the case of Dustin Vogelsong, 33, but Prosecutor Morris Murray decided not to proceed due to coronavirus concerns.
“We were scheduled to present the matter to a grand jury on the 31st of March, but in light of the virus safety concerns, we opted to postpone that grand jury until we had a better idea what direction things are going to take with the virus,” he said. “The next grand jury is scheduled for April 14. Whether or not we can convene a grand jury on that date is to be determined.”
The grand jury would have heard other cases as well, but Vogelsong’s was the most prominent.
He was charged by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office with the beating death of his grandfather, Larry Vogelsong, 74, Bryan, on March 1. The incident took place at Dustin Vogelsong’s residence at 05704 Behnfeldt Road, west of Ney, where he also allegedly assaulted his live-in girlfriend, Lindsey Beek, and his grandmother, Dorothy Vogelsong.
Both were injured, but not hospitalized.
The suspect is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio without bond following his arrest on March 1 in Williams County. He had waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Defiance Municipal Court on March 4 on a charge of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony.
Since then, a hearing has been held in Defiance County Common Pleas Court where attorney Chris Zografides of Toledo was appointed. A further hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. April 15 in common pleas court for Vogelsong to appear with his attorney.
Initially, Murray had delayed convening a grand jury because the murder investigation was ongoing, but that has been mostly completed.
“We’re in the process of reviewing that and sharing information with his attorney,” he said.
