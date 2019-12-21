Two Defiance men have been indicted by a Defiance County grand jury in separate sexual abuse cases involving juveniles.
According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, Luis Barrientos, 44, 183 Wilson St., is charged with three counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and three counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony; while Solomon Garcia, 33, 225 Wabash Ave., is charged with extortion and two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony.
The charges against Barrientos allege that from June 22, 2018-Nov. 30, 2019, he had sexual conduct and sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl at a Defiance residence.
The alleged crimes were discovered when the girl reported to a school teacher that she “had been sexually assaulted,” according to Murray.
“This just came in,” he said Friday afternoon of the allegations. “There is a continuing investigation.”
Due to the child being less than 10 years old, the rape charge as alleged is punishable by life imprisonment or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
In the other case, Garcia is charged with having sexual conduct with a 17-year-old boy on Nov. 25 while the defendant was a counselor “for an outside non-profit counseling agency” (T.A.C.K.L.E.) at Defiance High School. The incident allegedly took place at Garcia’s residence.
According to Murray, the indictment also alleges that Garcia “threatened to expose personal information regarding the student involved to induce him to engage in an unlawful act.”
“He (Garcia) is not an employee of Defiance City Schools, but he is involved with this social services non-profit entity that was providing services in the school under contract,” said Murray. “... The sexual conduct involved in this matter did not occur at the school or around any Defiance City Schools property.”
Murray explained that authorities were informed of the alleged crime through a “mandated report.” Such reports must be filed by certain professionals when they learn of a potential crime.
