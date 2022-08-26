A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 13 persons, including one man for rape, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray office.
But it declined to returned charges in a Hicksville area shooting that wounded one man last weekend.
The case of Jacob Nottingham, 18, Ansted, W.Va., was presented to the grand jury for possible charges, but it returned what is known as a "no bill," according to Murray. This means no charges resulted.
The Defiance County Sheriff's Office had investigated the case following a shooting incident on Cicero Road, near Seevers Road in Milford Township, early Saturday morning.
Matthew Sandahl, 39, Hicksville, was wounded in the shoulder, but not seriously injured, with a single shot from a gun fired by Nottingham. Murray had stated earlier this week that the incident may have raised a self-defense issue.
"We did receive an investigatory file having to do with this incident ... and all interested parties were given the opportunity to provide testimony and evidence," he explained. "The entire matter was presented to a grand jury, and I'm comfortable with the fact that no indictment has been returned."
Sheriff Doug Engel said the incident resulted from a "family disturbance" that began at a residence at Seevers and Rosedale roads, and continued on to Cicero Road where the shooting occurred.
While returning no charges in that case, the same grand jury indicted Kevin Moore, 30, 548 Pontiac Drive, on charges of rape, a first-degree felony; aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
According to Murray, Moore broke into the Kiser Road residence of an adult female acquaintance on July 17, compelled her to engage in sexual conduct and "attempted to cause serious physical harm to the victim."
Murray indicated that alcohol consumption by the defendant may have played a role in the incident.
Also indicted were:
• Angela Ruiz, 42, 1141 Grove St.; and Manuel Ruiz Jr., 48, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., each for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; and Deborah Myers, 61, Ney, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. The Ruizs allegedly possessed more than 58 grams of methamphetamine for sale while Myers is charged with possessing approximately four grams of the drug and allowing her home to be used for drug abuse.
• Phillip Ours, 56, Hicksville, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; two counts of OVI, each a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that he possessed more than 25 grams of methamphetamine for sale, and also operated a vehicle while under the influence on separate occasions (Aug. 12 and Aug. 21)
• Joshua Spears, 39, McClure, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on July 13 he assaulted and injured a female adult who had trued to intervened during a dispute with another person.
• Willie Clark, 24, Detroit, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Aug. 8 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after receiving a personal-recognizance bond.
• Justin Lantow, 34, Bryan, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He allegedly attempted to avoid testing positive for a drug screen undertaken by his probation officer on Aug. 17.
• Courtney Hennessey, 26, Hicksville, for inducing panic, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly left a note concerning a false bomb threat at Bob Evans Restaurant in Defiance on Jan. 19, causing the business to be evacuated.
• Mark Hernandez, 51, 07640 Ohio 15, for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Aug. 13 "he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member," having had a domestic violence conviction.
• Julian Hinojosa, 25, Ottawa, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Thomas Santos, 47, 1003 Harrison Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Justin Snyder, 24, 1016 Grove St., for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Sept. 13 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
