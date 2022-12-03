A Defiance man was sentenced in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to a long prison term on charges relate to the dissemination of child pornography.
Jason Ruder, 45, 134 Main St., was given prison terms of eight to 10 years on two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender and given credit for 95 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending. Three additional counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, each a second-degree felony; and five other counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Ruder’s attorney, Ian Weber of Defiance.
The charges alleged that from Dec. 27-29, 2021 Ruder “shared or disseminated obscene material depicting minors engaging in sexual activity with adults,” according to Murray and “possessed or exchanged material showing minors participating or engaging in sexual activity.”
Asked to comment on the case, he stated that the “case involved possession and exchange of disturbing child exploitation material. It’s an example of the worst thing about today’s cyber world.”
He noted that the allegations came to light through an internet crimes child exploitation task force. According to Murray, Ruder must serve at least five years in prison before being eligible for early release.
