Defiance's fireworks are back this year following an absence in 2020 due to the coronavirus situation, and will be returning to their old venue.
Scheduled for dusk Friday, July 2, the fireworks will be shot off at Kingsbury Park where they had been held before 2015. Following a five-year run at Diehl Park (2015-19), the display was to have returned to Kingsbury last year, but like many communities, Defiance officials canceled the annual event amidst the pandemic.
The fireworks were first held at Diehl because Kingsbury Park was too wet in 2015. With rainy and stormy weather predicted for the next few days (see related story), the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB), which organizes the event and raises related funds, is keeping an eye on things.
DDVB Director Kirstie Mack said the fireworks could be switched to Diehl fairly quickly if necessary, but officials are forging ahead with plans to return the event to Kingsbury.
The DDVB will spend $20,000 on the display this year, according to Mack, and much of that (about $18,500) was raised through donations. DDVB's operating funds, generated by the city's hotel/motel tax will provide the remainder.
"We had a lot of support," said Mack.
Zambelli Fireworks, New Castle, Pa., will put the show on again this year.
City officials will allow the closure of the Second Street bridge from 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, allowing watchers to view the fireworks better over the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers.
Other street closures also are planned at different times to allow pedestrians better access. This will include:
• Kingsbury Park's East Second Street entrance (all day).
• Auglaize Street, between East First and East Front streets (2-11 p.m.).
• East Front Street, between Auglaize and Summit streets (2-11 p.m.).
• Summit Street, between Front Street and Kingsbury Park's tennis courts (2-11 p.m.).
• East River Road, between Clinton and East High streets (6-11 p.m.). Handicap parking will be available in the boat dock parking lot at Pontiac Park.
• Washington Avenue, between East Second and Fort streets (6-11 p.m.).
• Fort Street, between Washington and Wayne avenues (6-11 p.m.).
• Wayne Avenue, between First and Fort streets (6-11 p.m.).
• Jefferson Avenue, between First and Fort streets (6-11 p.m.).
Mack asks that attendees take any trash with them after the fireworks concludes.
"It's really important that attendees pick up their trash at the end of the event," she said, noting that this would give volunteers, who provide a lot of the work for such events, less to remove later.
The fireworks won't be the only thing going on at Kingsbury or in Defiance on Friday.
Things get started at 10 a.m. on East Fourth Street — between the State Bank and NAPA Auto Parts — with a "Touch A Truck" display for youngsters. This will allow them to check out police and fire vehicles up close, speak with safety service personnel and visit with the Defiance County Sheriff's Office therapy dog, Scout.
Fourth Street will be closed from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, between Clinton Street and the State Bank alley.
Additionally, Operation KAVIC (Keller Assists Veterans in Crisis) will provide an opportunity in the same area for residents to write letters and thank you notes to veterans, according to Mack.
Meanwhile, the DDVB will be putting on another downtown scavenger hunt from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday before the Maumee Valley Car Club holds the second of its three cruise-ins this year from 6-8 p.m. The first cruise-in on June 5 drew 110 participating vehicles.
Traffic will be blocked off from 4-8 p.m. Friday for this event on:
• Clinton Street, between Second and Fifth streets.
• West Fourth Street, between Clinton Street and the alley.
• West Third, between Clinton and Perry streets.
• East Third Street, between Clinton Street and the State Bank alley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.