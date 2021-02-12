Defiance County's humane agent handled nearly 150 calls in 2020 concerning potential animal cruelty.
Stacie Fedderke — the humane/animal care director for the Fort Defiance Humane Society (FDHS) — told The Crescent-News that the 148 calls she handled last year resulted in 41 citations and four felony charges.
The complaints are almost always generated by a person in contact with the animal owner or property concerned, she indicated, such as a neighbor, delivery person, mail carrier, family member or meter reader, she noted.
Animal "cruelty" cases, Fedderke explained, do not only concern physical abuse. They can also entail a lack of food/water or poor shelter in difficult weather conditions, she indicated.
This is part of a recent legal trend to treat animals better, she indicated.
"It used to be the animals were just property," Fedderke said. "Now they have rights too, and the law is really changing quickly."
She noted that an investigation can take weeks or months to complete. And in the event of a court citation, keeping tabs on the case as it moves through the justice system takes time.
Most of the aforementioned cases are adjudicated in Defiance Municipal Court because they are misdemeanors. The four felony cases that were filed were prosecuted in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
The cases run the gamut from basic neglect of animals and livestock to physical abuse and harm. While the majority of the 2020 complaints concerned dogs and some cats, various other animals and creatures were involved as well.
"We had pigs, horses, goats, llamas, rats, snakes, exotic birds, hedgehogs and calls about some chinchillas," said Fedderke. "And we do get a few calls wanting us to help with wildlife, but we direct those to a wildlife officer."
A look at the 10 complaints her office fielded in December indicates the variety of issues involved.
One complaint concerned cats "using a van for shelter" at a Defiance location. The report noted that "cats are feral cats and someone is providing food."
A number of calls proved unfounded.
For example, one December complaint at a Defiance home stated "dogs outside with no shelter," but the report noted "dogs checked and were fine."
Another December call to a rural Defiance residence reported that a beagle dog was "left outside with no shelter," while the investigation revealed that the "animals were fine. They had very nice enclosures and were well taken care of."
But a Dec. 18 complaint originating with the Defiance Police Department noted that a dog was left outside a city residence "with no food or water and is tangled on a chain, unable to access shelter." This resulted in a charge against the dog's owner.
The investigation found that the dog was "unable to move. After approximately 30 minutes, the dog was untangled and seized from the property and transported to the FDHS. A contact note was posted. The owner later contacted FDHS and was cited for cruelty to animals and served a summons."
And a Defiance case concerning "cats surrendered under false information" noted that a citation was pending.
As not only all cases involve citations, Fedderke indicated that sitting down with the animal owner is sometimes an option.
In cases where they may not have the resources or wherewithal to care for their animals, for example, Fedderke said: "Give us (the humane society) a call. We want what's best for the animal. At least if they are reaching out we'll work on a solution together. We'll come up with something."
