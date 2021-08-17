A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 19 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Craig Garkus, 37, 08699 Ashpacher Road, for corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. He allegedly furnished phencyclidine (PCP) to a female juvenile under the age of 13 on July 24 and engaged in sexual contact with a second female juvenile — also under the age of 13 — at his residence.
• Alexander Glowinski, 27, Kalida, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Dewayne Grunden II, 37, Antwerp, for gross sexual imposition and importuning, each a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 24 at a Hicksville residence he engaged in sexual contact with a female juvenile under the age of 13. The indictment also alleges that Grunden solicited the same juvenile to engage in sexual activity with him.
• Noah Hagerman, 19, 10325 Slough Road, for aggravated possession of drugs (psilocyn), a third-degree felony.
• Eric Harper, 53, 27706 Nagel Road, for violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that from June 29-July 25 he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another to fear that he would cause them or their family physical harm and/or mental distress. Authorities further allege that during the aforementioned offense Harper violated the terms of the protection order against him by contacting, or attempting to contact, the protected party named in the order.
• Kayleen Justinger, 29, Oakwood, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Jerry Mills, 29, Hicksville, for two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 23 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to two family or household members, having had two prior domestic violence convictions.
• Corey Rowe, 30, Napoleon, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Nicole Speiser, 37, 124 East St., for escape, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 29 she purposely broke, or attempted to break, detention by running away from a sheriff’s deputy at the Defiance County Courthouse. She was quickly taken into custody by law enforcement.
• Trevor Spencer, 21, 19652 Beerbower Road for robbery, a third-degree felony and theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 4 outside a business in Evansport, he used force to steal another person’s wallet, which contained credit cards and other property, then fled the scene.
• Michael Wroblewski, 56, Hicksville, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Feb. 26 he failed to report his change of address as required by his sexual offender status.
• William Reed, 50, 13536 Fullmer Road, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from July 13-15 he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another person to fear that he would cause them or their family physical harm and/or mental distress, and he also made a threat of physical harm against the victim.
• Devin Stone, 26, Roanoke, Ind., for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He knowingly transported a loaded firearm in his motor vehicle on April 13 in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.
• Joseph Brinkley, 34, 534 Degler St., for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 22 he violated the terms of an active protection order against him by having contact with the protected party named in the order.
• Matthew Fedderke, 40, 02026 Christy Road, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Jamie Hernandez Sr., 46, 1033 Ottawa Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
• Angela Pearson, 31, Harrison, Mich., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Joseph Smith Jr., 63, 1717 Kiowa Court for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Kelsie Wright, 34, 222 Jackson Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Nov. 10 she was found in possession of methamphetamine while she had a child in her care.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Aug. 25 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
