A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against nine persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Hunter Huffman, 18, Bryan; and Kaleb Stafford, 19, 04848 Christy Road, for burglary, a second-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 25 they collected merchandise throughout a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street and then hid in an employee-only area at the store with the merchandise while employees were still in the store. Stafford and Huffman were taken into custody inside the store after an employee contacted police. Authorities also allege that the two were found in possession of a magnetic sensor-removing tool used to take security devices off store merchandise and a CO2 BB gun.
• Manuel Santiago, 40, 210 W. Rosewood Ave., for robbery and felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Sept. 29 he caused serious physical harm to another person. The indictment further alleges that he stole a vehicle belonging to the same person, causing physical harm to another individual who arrived at the scene.
• Delbert Toler, 46, 815 Nicholas St., for burglary, a second-degree felony; and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Sept. 21 he fled from officers during a traffic stop on Defiance’s Juliet Street and then forced entry into an occupied residence on Jefferson Avenue, where he attempted to hide from police. However, Toler was located inside the residence by police and taken into custody.
• George Mack, 31, 809 Deatrick St., for failure to register, a third-degree felony; and importuning, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Mack, a registered sex offender, failed in August to register his social media accounts with the Defiance County SORN Office and subsequently — through social media — solicited a female juvenile to engage in sexual activity with him. Authorities further allege that Mack has prior convictions for importuning and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
• Chase Richards, 28, Fort Wayne, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and 11 counts of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 13, during a traffic stop on Defiance’s Baltimore Road, he was found in possession of methamphetamine, a stolen vehicle and numerous stolen driver’s licenses, ID cards and Social Security cards.
• Natalie Trivett, 34, 1052 Wayne Ave., for two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 11 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond in separate cases.
• Damon Wagner, 20, 623 Riverside Ave., for five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that between April 1-Aug. 21, 2019, at a residence on Defiance’s Hopkins Street in Defiance, he engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old female on multiple occasions.
• Victor Deleon, 28, 1213 Ayersville Ave., for two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he failed to provide adequate support to his child under the age of 18 during the periods of October 2015-September 2017 and October 2017-September 2019.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.