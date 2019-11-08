Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 12 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office, including one person allegedly involved in a recent armed robbery.
Joshua Black, 40, 311 Ruth Ann Drive, was indicted for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on Nov. 2 that he and another suspect forced entry into a residence on Defiance’s Degler Street where a firearm was brandished while the victim was robbed of property valued at more than $1,000.
Also indicted were:
• John Kryder, 33, Deshler, for two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. The indictment alleges that while under the influence on Oct. 18 on Standley Road, he utilized a vehicle in attempting to cause harm to two individuals.
• Kyle March, 25, 728 Jackson Ave., for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He allegedly used a device to provide a false urine sample for a drug test administered by his probation officer in Defiance.
• Justice Aderholt, 25, Hicksville, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Sept. 21 he transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle on Ohio 18 in such a manner that it was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.
• John Black, 48, Sherwood, for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly damaged medical equipment and created a risk to emergency medical personnel at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital on Oct. 16.
• Zachary Cooper, 33, 21257 Ohio 18, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Sept. 1-Oct. 28 he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another person, having had a history of violence.
• James Lime, 33, 28812 Bowman Road, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Oct. 28 he transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle on Defiance County’s Fullmer Road in such a manner that it was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.
• April Phillips-Prouse, 34, Hicksville, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Sydneesha Thompson, 27, Toledo, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Tarrence Grandey, 24, Hicksville, for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Sept. 18 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pregnant family or household member, at a residence on Defiance’s Myrna Street.
• Jamie Hernanez Sr., 44, 1033 Ottawa Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methampetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Jessica Perry, 36, Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. She allegedly was found in possession of methamphetamine while having a child under her care.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Nov. 20.
