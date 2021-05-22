Carousel - crime logo

A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 13 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office, with 10 of them charged with drug possession.

Indicted were:

• Justin Lantow, 32, Bryan, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 10 he possessed a device containing an unknown liquid that he used to try to avoid testing positive during a drug screen conducted by his probation officer.

• Ramona Myers, 48, Mark Center, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and amphetamine), third- and fifth-degree felonies. One of the charges alleges that she possessed more than three grams of methamphetamine.

• Vanessa Rogers, 40, Bryan, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), third- and fifth-degree felonies. One of the charges alleges that she possessed more than three grams of methamphetamine.

• Tyler Smith, 29, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He allegedly possessed more than five grams of methamphetamine.

• Jesse Acosta, 20, Woodburn, Ind., for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 3 on U.S. 24 in Defiance he knowingly transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.

• Amy Bach, 48, 1022 Ottawa Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Arthur Bradford, 28, 23472 Nagel Road, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• John Chaffins, 38, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Jamell Florence, 24, Streetsboro, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that he failed to provide adequate support for his child under the age of 18 from May 2019-April 2021.

• Richard May, 66, 828 Karnes Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Natoshia Miller, 36, Ney, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Bailey Ripke, 23, Oakwood, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and hydrocodone), each a fifth-degree felony.

• Derrek Sharp, 30, Sherwood, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on June 2 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

