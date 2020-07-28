A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 20 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Among the cases are a stabbing on Defiance’s northside and a separate incident in which a city police cruiser was rammed.
Thomas Moore, 27, 1037 Madison Ave., is charged in the latter crime with felonious assault, a first-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on July 20 on Defiance’s Cleveland Avenue, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a Defiance police officer, when he struck the officer’s cruiser with his vehicle. The officer was not injured.
Meanwhile, Steven Collins, 41, Bowling Green, was indicted on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on July 3 at Defiance’s Circle K gas station on North Clinton Street, he stabbed a Cecil man with a knife. The victim was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Also indicted were:
• Alejandro Acevedo, 22, 608 Dakota Place, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on July 12 he entered a residence on Defiance’s Prospect Street without permission with purpose to commit a criminal offense while possessing a deadly weapon. The charges further allege that while in the residence, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member.
• Stanley Ankney, 45, 29141 Steinmaier Road; and Emily Curtis, 28, 28766 Hagy Road, each for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and Andrea Ankney, 28, 100 Ponderosa Pine Drive, for assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on July 4 Andrea Ankney caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another person while at a residence on Defiance’s Ohio 281. The charges further allege that following the aforementioned incident, Stanley Ankney and Curtis then caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to two persons by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in the areas of Steinmaier and Harris roads.
• Damon Smith-Rogers, 29, 07640 Ohio 15, for 24 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, second- and fourth-degree felonies. Authorities allege that on June 2 he created, reproduced, or published multiple obscene materials involving minors. Authorities further allege that on the same date, he bought, procured, possessed, or controlled multiple obscene materials involving minors.
• Horlando Delarosa, 35, 903 Ayersville Ave., for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 14 he engaged in sexual conduct with a female juvenile under the age of 13.
• Tyler Fleming, 37, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• George Mack, 31, 809 Deatrick St., for two counts of failure to register, each a third-degree felony; and importuning, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Aug. 1-Aug. 26, 2019, and on June 24, 2020, he failed to register all of his Internet identifiers with the Defiance County SORN office as required by his sexual offender status. Authorities further allege that on Aug. 26, 2019, he used a telecommunications device to solicit a female juvenile under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity with him, having been convicted of two sex-related offenses.
• Neil Crawford, 50, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on July 9 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Cain Pearson, 23, Mark Center, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 19 on Defiance’s Ohio 66 north, Pearson knowingly transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.
• Jonas Sherry, 35, 608 Sierra Way, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly transported a loaded firearm on July 5 in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.
• Hyme Urbina, 45, 748 Harrison Ave., for two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 21 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Michael Cortez, 46, Bay City, Mich.; and Michelle Cortez, 47, Bay City, Mich., each for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jamie Hernandez, 45, 1033 Ottawa Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetmine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Dylon Stites, 26, 5116 Lake Shore Drive, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, for two counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 4-5 he violated the terms of a protection order by contacting the protected party named in the order.
• Robert Roddy, 58, 19292 Road 198, for possession of drugs (alprazolam), a first-degree misdemeanor.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
