Besides charging a Defiance man with attempted murder and other offenses (see related story on page A1), a Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 14 other persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.

Indicted were:

• Ruben Santos IV, 18, 1298 W. High St., for three counts of corrupting another with drugs, each a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 3 on Defiance’s Precision Way he provided tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to three juveniles.

• Larry Frye, 40, 2050 Royal Oak Ave., for OVI, fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Aug. 8 Frye operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on Defiance’s Deatrick Street, having had five prior OVI convictions within the last 20 years.

• Aaron Garrett, 34, Montpelier, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 3, 2018, he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Eddie Lewis, 42, 812 Ottawa Ave., for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 7 he sold, or offered to sell, Michigan medical marijuana to another person in the vicinity of a juvenile.

• Meliton Rodriguez, 43, Hicksville, for two counts of non-support of dependents, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. The indictment alleges that he failed to provide adequate support to his child under the age of 18, having had a prior conviction for non-support of dependents.

• Richard Ludeman, 18, 326 Corwin St., for trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Aug. 7 he trespassed in an occupied structure on Defiance’s West Third Street when others were present and was found hiding inside.

• Joshua Meyer, 25, 115 1/2 Jefferson Ave., for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; forgery, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Dec. 1-March 13 he stole property belonging to an elderly Defiance woman and forged documents/applications in her name. Authorities further allege that on March 13 he was found in possession of a credit card belonging to the aforementioned person.

• David Azbill, 42, Hicksville, for two counts of importuning, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that twice on Aug. 20 he solicited a female juvenile under the age of 16 via text message to engage in sexual activity.

• Shallus Beatty, 25, 702 Pierce St., for possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), each a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. In addition to the drug possession allegations, Beatty allegedly operated his vehicle in Defiance’s Diehl Park on Aug. 9 while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

• Brandy Cooper, 25, Oakwood, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Crystal Jones, 34, Detroit, for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 3, 2014, during her arrest for OVI in Defiance County, she gave police the personal identifying information of another person.

• Tiffany Partee, 35, 700 Kiser Road, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Christina Soto, 41, 1371 Moll Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

