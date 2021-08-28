A Defiance County grand jury has indicted 18 persons, including one local teen on several rape charges and three people for allegedly abusing a child.
Cyrus Siebeneck, 19, 13479 Dohoney Road, is charged with four counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on Aug. 15-16 he engaged in sexual conduct with another person who he compelled to submit by force or threat of force, with the victim’s ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of a mental or physical condition.
The indictment also charges that at a location on Defiance County’s Watson Road he had sexual contact with another who he compelled to submit by force or threat of force.
Authorities further allege that at a location on Defiance’s South Jefferson Avenue on Jan. 6 Siebeneck had sexual contact with another victim who he compelled to submit by force or threat of force.
He also is alleged to have had forced sexual contact with two victims.
Siebeneck has been held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio since Aug. 17.
Meanwhile, Erin Risk, 36, 116 East St.; Tabitha Risk, 26, 116 East St.; and Timothy Eubanks-Bruce, 23, 116 East St., were each indicted for endangering children, a second-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on July 20 the Risks and Eubanks-Bruce administered excessive corporal punishment or other excessive physical disciplinary measures to a six-year-old child living with them in the East Street residence, resulting in serious physical harm.
Also indicted were:
• Marci Goings, 32, Latty, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony (methamphetamine).
• Kurt Peterson, 33, Pioneer, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony and obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony; and Danielle Haley, 36, Sherwood, for obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 26 on Sherwood’s Elm Street he failed to comply with a law enforcement officer’s traffic stop, and created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to person’s or property in the area, when he led officers on a high speed pursuit that crossed into Paulding County before Peterson fled on foot. Authorities also allege that Haley hindered the discovery, apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of Peterson for the aforementioned crime, and communicated false information to police.
• Demetrius Thomas Jr., 20, Eastpointe, Mich., for domestic violence and menacing by stalking, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 5, at a residence on Defiance’s Jefferson Avenue, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pregnant family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. The indictment also alleges that from Aug. 5-Aug. 22 he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another to fear that he would cause them or their family physical harm and/or mental distress, and has a history of violence against the victim.
• Michael Casarez, 21, 13836 Ohio 15, for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 25 he participated in a course of disorderly conduct, with purpose to commit or facilitate an offense of violence. Casarez was previously indicted for this offense in September 2019, but was permitted to enter a diversion program. However, he has failed to comply with the conditions of the diversion agreement, resulting in his re-indictment on the original offense.
• Matthew Costanzo, 35, Bryan, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony.
• Skyler Daly, 21, Bryan, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 30 at a Hicksville residence, Daly engaged in sexual conduct with a female juvenile between the ages of 13 and 16.
• Blake Heisler, 37, Bryan, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 20 he knowingly transported or had a loaded firearm in his motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.
• Jamie Hernandez Sr., 46, 1033 Ottawa Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Megan Landers, 26, Holgate, for theft and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 24 she stole property valued at more than $1,000 from a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street. Authorities further allege that during her arrest for the aforementioned offense she was found in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
• Seth Malosh, 25, 829 Hopkins St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Sara Moore, 29, 1037 Madison Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on June 3, during a traffic stop on Defiance’s Sauers Avenue, she was found in possession of methamphetamine while having a child under her care.
• Dena Reynolds, 47, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Linda Smith, 48, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Sept. 14 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
