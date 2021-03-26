Two men have been charged in separate cases by a Defiance County grand jury with sexual abuse crimes.
Dylan Bush-Allan, 22, West Unity, is charged with rape, a first-degree felony; two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; and corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony, while Jonathan Pontious, 30, 718 Perry St., is charged with rape, a first-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Authorities allege that on Jan. 26 Bush-Allen engaged in sexual conduct at 03981 Ohio 66 north with an impaired female whose ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of her mental or physical condition.
The indictment also alleges that he administered, or caused another person to use, marijuana, by deception.
Pontious is charged with engaging in sexual conduct and contact with a female juvenile under the age of 13 on March 3 on Perry Street.
Following the aforementioned incident, Pontious also allegedly violated a protection order while incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Also indicted were:
• Dustin Noto, 19, Hicksville, for complicity in the commission of an offense, a second-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Sept. 25, 2020 he aided and abetted an assault of another person in the 200 block of Hicksville's East High Street.
• Trevor Zimmer, 30, West Unity, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. He was allegedly found in possession of approximately 35 grams of methamphetamine on March 16 on Ney-Williams Center Road.
• Courtney Ankney, 22, Napoleon; and Andrew Snyder, 30, Toledo, each for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on March 18 on Defiance's Hotel Drive, they transported or possessed approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine intended for sale or resale.
• Larry Frye, 41, 2050 Royal Oak Ave., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Monday he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Michael Kelley, 42, Ney, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Dec. 19 he stole a vehicle from outside a residence on Sherwood's Wirth Lane.
• Amy Bach, 48, 1022 Ottawa Ave., for permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Feb. 23 she allowed her vehicle to be used for methamphetamine trafficking.
• Domanic Hoge, 27, Oakwood, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Richard Horn Jr., 33, Archbold, for aggravated possession of (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• William Shafer, 61, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on March 16 he violated the terms of a protection order by having contact with the protected party named in the order.
The above defendants are scheduled for arraignment on April 7 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
