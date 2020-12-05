A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 17 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Cole Dockery, 23, 1490 Candlewood Court; Christian Haidler, 19, 302 Westfield Ave.; Christopher Nagy, 21, 632 Harrison Ave.; Jakob Schoenauer, 22, 200 1/2 Clinton St.; and Maurice Washington, 18, 1211 S. Clinton St., each for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. Schoenauer also was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 17 they participated in a course of disorderly conduct with purpose to commit or facilitate an offense of violence in a parking lot in the 200 block of Defiance’s North Clinton Street. Schoenauer allegedly caused serious physical harm to one of the individuals.
• Jeffery Rodesiler, 40, Hicksville, for retaliation, a third-degree felony; and assault, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 13 he attempted to cause physical harm to a paramedic/EMT at his residence and also threatened a police officer.
• Andrew Snyder, 29, 1704 E. Second St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Charles Adams, 33, Hicksville, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 23 he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle that he had reasonable cause to believe had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense.
• Kelly Bany, 43, 14978 Dohoney Road, for two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Sept. 9 and on Nov. 10 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having been convicted of domestic violence. Authorities also allege that on Nov. 15 he violated the terms of a protection order by contacting the protected party named in the order.
• Shyla Bigger, 18, 08701 Christy Road, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 23 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Brandy Cooper, 26, Oakwood, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Dec. 1 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Jamie Hernandez Sr., 45, 1033 Ottawa Ave., for two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 24 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Eddie Lewis, 43, 1400 Milwaukee Ave., for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony.
• Carl Elston, 18, Hicksville, for importuning, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 22 he used a telecommunications device to solicit a female juvenile under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity with him.
• Jennifer Ervin, 35, Abington, Pa.; and James Smith, 41, Abington, Pa., each for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• Rachel Yonge, 40, 227 Wabash Ave., for illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that between June 3, 2019-July 10, 2019, she fraudulently utilized SNAP benefits that had been issued to another person who was incarcerated.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Dec. 16 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
