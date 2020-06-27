A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 20 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Justice Kramer, 18, 1714 Cimarron Lane, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; robbery, a second-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. The indictment alleges that on June 14 outside of a residence on Defiance’s Petain Street, he inflicted physical harm on another person while committing a theft offense. Authorities also allege that on June 21 he forced entry into an occupied structure on Petain Street and caused physical harm to another person at the residence.
• Gregory Diamente, 51, Bryan, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 25 during a traffic stop on Ohio 249 in Defiance County, Diamente was found in possession of methamphetamine, as well as a loaded firearm that was accessible to him while he was driving. Authorities further allege that he is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony drug conviction.
• Robert Hornish, 55, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 1 he trespassed in a vacant building on Hicksville’s Handle Lane to commit a theft offense, and was found in possession of more than 3 1/2 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 5.
• Chaz Pinski, 18, 1051 Ralston Ave., for two counts of importuning, third- and fifth-degree felonies; and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that between Sept. 1, 2019, and Nov. 1, 2019, he used a telecommunications device to solicit a female juvenile under the age of 13 and a female juvenile under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity. Authorities further allege that on Jan. 22 he sent obscene material to a female juvenile.
• Jason Yoder, 40, Hicksville, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on June 4 he possessed a device filled with an unknown liquid with the intention to avoid testing positive during a drug screen conducted by his probation officer.
• Amanda Ellison, 35, Fort Wayne; Trinity Fleming, 18, Fort Wayne; Anthony Harper, 37, Fort Wayne; and Amber Wilson, 35, Fort Wayne, each for counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. Harper also was indicted for an additional count of counterfeiting. Authorities allege that they knowingly passed counterfeit money at several Defiance businesses in Defiance.
• Dustyn Hitchcock, 23, 1777 S. Clinton St., for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 30 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having a prior conviction for domestic violence.
• Nathan Jewell, 31, Swanton, for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on April 10 at a residence on Defiance’s Kiser Road he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another, and stole the victim’s cell phone, preventing her from being able to call police for help.
• David McMichael, 23, Cecil, for two counts of gross sexual imposition and attempted sexual battery, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 23 at a residence on Defiance’s Summit Street he had sexual contact with a female victim who he purposely compelled to submit by force or threat of force while he knew that the victim’s ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired. The charges further allege that he attempted to engage in sexual conduct with the aforementioned victim while knowing that the victim’s ability to appraise the nature of or control of her conduct was substantially impaired.
• Edward Burger Jr., 49, Edgerton; and Lisa Burger, 47, Edgerton, each for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. Edward Burger also was indicted for possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on May 7 they trespassed on the land or premises of another person to commit a felony. Authorities further allege that Edward Burger was located by police on said property during the commission of the crime and was found in possession of several tools that he intended to use in the commission of a felony theft.
• Jason Chamberlin, 46, Findlay, for two counts of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on May 28 and June 22 he violated the terms of a protection order by contacting the protected party named in the order and by trespassing on the land or premises of the protected party.
• Celesta Delorey, 40, Paulding; and Jason Yoder, 40, Hicksville, each for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Carl Elston, 18, Hicksville, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and importuning, each a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Feb. 22 he used a telecommunications device to solicit a female juvenile under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity with him and sent obscene material to the same person.
• Jamie Gares, 56, Hicksville, for obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 3 she harbored or concealed a wanted felon at her residence.
• Edward Huston, 56, 530 Degler St., for three counts of trafficking in (prescription) drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. July 8 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
