A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 13 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Trevor Kreiling, 20, Fort Wayne, for burglary, a second-degree felony; and two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on March 12 he participated with others in the forced entry of an attached garage at a residence on Hicksville’s Maple Lane, where property was stolen, including credit cards. Authorities further allege that around the same time Kreiling also entered several vehicles in Hicksville and stole property from them.
• Michael Strickler, 40, 1951 S. Clinton St., for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 7 at a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street, he caused serious physical harm to another person.
• Robert Bowsher, 48, Stryker, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 21 he provided fake urine for a drug test administered in Defiance by his probation officer.
• Kevin Mix, 30, 1408 Pinehurst Drive, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Brandon Peglow, 24, 28986 Mansfield Road, for aggravated possession of drugs (etizolam), a third-degree felony.
• Dean Bustos, 21, Sherwood, for corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on July 27, 2018, at his residence on Lockwood Road, he provided marijuana to a juvenile.
• Colin Nester, 40, Edon, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 31 at a residence on Glenburg Road, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
• David J.H. Taylor, 24, 48 Squires Ave., for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony.
• Feoder Briscoe, 31, Clinton, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Dominic Joa, 21, 530 Degler St., for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Amanda Powers, 27, Lima, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
• April Phillips-Sprouse, 34, Oakwood, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. She stole credit cards on March 12 from a vehicle parked in Hicksville.
• Rachel Silva, 42, Fremont, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to provide adequate support to her child under the age of 18 from September 2017 through August 2019.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.