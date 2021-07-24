A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 24 persons, according to prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Phillip Copeland, 55, Toledo, for trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 13, during a traffic stop on Defiance’s North Clinton Street, he was found in possession of 43 grams of cocaine intended for sale.
• Billie Downs, 46, Edgerton; and Jeffrey Dennison, 47, 16211 County Road 153, each for burglary, a second-degree felony. They allegedly trespassed in a residence on Sherwood’s West Vine Street on July 5 to commit a theft offense.
• James Elkins, 32, Hillsdale, Mich.; and Melissa Gamble, 29, 5105 Havenwood Drive, each for aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felonies. They allegedly were found in possession of 33 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Christi Meadows Boulevard on June 29.
• Nathaniel Long, 38, 512 Pontiac Drive for burglary, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 24 he trespassed in a business on Defiance’s Seneca Street to commit assault and unauthorized use of property or theft.
• Craig Schwartz, 50, Cement City, Mich.; and Cassandra Johnson, 27, Hudson, Mich., each for aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felonies. Schwartz also was indicted for OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on June 28, during a traffic stop on Defiance’s Domersville Road, Schwartz was found to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. They also were allegedly found in possession of more than 43 grams of methamphetamine.
• Joshua Barnwell, 34, 1124 Ayersville Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Arthur Bradford, 27, 1034 Perry St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Daniel Mohr, 47, 07640 Ohio 15, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony and four counts of violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on June 24 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had two prior domestic violence convictions. A protection order was issued as a result of the aforementioned offense, and authorities allege that on June 25, June 30, July 1 and July 3, 2021, he violated the terms of the protection order by contacting or attempting to contact the protected party.
• Korie Wirth, 28, Sherwood, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that from June 14-July 16 he failed to report his change of address as required by his sexual offender status.
• Jeremy Baer, 38, 1402 Milwaukee Ave., for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 29 he trespassed at a business on Defiance County Road 424, stealing a vehicle.
• Steven Brown, 53, Sherwood, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 12 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Alexis Hughes, 19, 210 Minneapolis St., for assault, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 16 he trespassed in a business on Hicksville’s North Bryan Street to commit a theft offense. Authorities further allege that while being taken into custody for the aforementioned offense, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a Hicksville police officer.
• Kalub Luzar, 35, 209 Westfield Ave., for OVI, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 28 he operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on Ohio 66 north, having had five prior OVI convictions within the past 20 years. Authorities also allege that on July 13 he was found in possession of methamphetamine.
• Melvin McCoy, 38, Edgerton, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on June 10, while in a vehicle traveling on Defiance County’s Farmer Mark-Road, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic battery conviction. Authorities also allege that on June 13 at a residence on Defiance’s Emmett Street McCoy was found in possession of methamphetamine.
• Bailey Ripke, 24, Oakwood, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on July 14 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Jennifer Schrecengost, 23, Continental, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on June 21 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Derrek Sharp, 31, 20289 Scott Road, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 2 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Brian Walters, 43, 724 Deerwood Drive, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 4 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member at a residence on Buckskin Road near Hicksville, having been convicted of domestic violence.
• Justin Ward, 30, 1047 Jackson Ave., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on June 23 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Jarod Carter, 38, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Desarea Castillo, 28, 14633 County Road 171, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in Defiance County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m. on Aug. 3.
