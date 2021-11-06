A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 10 persons, including two persons who led law enforcement officers on separate high-speed vehicle pursuits, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
One of them is Marcus Gonzalez, 42, Toledo, who is charged with attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Authorities allege that on Oct. 12, at a residence on Defiance’s Ginter Road, he assaulted a person and fled the scene. He allegedly was subsequently observed driving a vehicle on County Road 424 at a high rate of speed, but failed to comply with the order of a law enforcement officer to stop his vehicle.
The pursuit continued into Henry County where he evaded pursuing officers. He was later apprehended in Putnam County and taken into custody.
Thomas McMichael, 32, Cecil, also is charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The charges allege that on Oct. 16 on U.S. 24 in Defiance, McMichael failed to stop his vehicle as ordered to do so by a law enforcement officer, fleeing at a rate of speed and crossing into Henry County before spike strips were deployed successfully to stop him and take him into custody. Authorities further allege that McMichael was found to have been operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and while in possession of a loaded firearm.
Also indicted were:
• Gretchen Nagel, 44, 06909 Ohio 66, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Oct. 19 she destroyed property with purpose to impair its availability as evidence in an investigation, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was likely to be instituted.
• Justin Travis, 33, Malinta, for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony, and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Oct. 16, at a residence on Defiance’s Greenler Street, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pregnant family or household member in the presence of a child. Authorities further allege that during the aforementioned incident, Travis took a cell phone away from the victim, preventing her from being able to call police for help.
• Jordan Bowers, 21, 1119 Hopkins St., for trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Jacob Dodson, 20, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Dan Davis-Johnson, 40, 830 Kentner St., for theft, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly stole another person’s credit card on Sept. 10 outside a Defiance business.
• Kelly Jones, 34, 1000 Hopkins St., for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Romerol Lawrence, 52, 401 Hopkins St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Richard Parsons, 24, 257 Riverdale Drive, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
