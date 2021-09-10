A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against eight persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office.
Indicted were:
• Jessica Fleming, 36, address unavailable, for two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony. The charges allege that on Aug. 18 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member twice, having had two convictions for offenses of violence against a family or household member.
• Katelyn Pittsley, 29, 635 Emmett St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony; and Linda Luellen, 48, 412 Douglas St. for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Alan Rocha-Ramirez, 23, 223 E. Broadway Ave., for attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Aug. 7 he attempted to cause serious physical harm to a family or household member, the offense occurring in the presence of a child.
• Alejandro Acevedo, 23, 608 Dakota Place, for two counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 5 he violated the terms of an active protection order against him by contacting, or attempting to contact, the protected party named in the order. Acevedo has a prior conviction for violating a protection order, elevating the charge to a felony.
• Eric Taylor, 62, 514 Grover Ave., for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Mark Varner, 46, 503 Corwin St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Zachary Vrabel, 43, Lorain, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that he failed to provide adequate support as required by court order for his children under the age of 18 from June 2019-May 2021.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
