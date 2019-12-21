A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 19 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Among those indicted were two Defiance men who allegedly committed sex offenses against juveniles (see related story on page A1).
Indicted were:
• Christine Bright, 39, 1660 Twin Drive, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 2, while in a vehicle on Defiance’s Ayersville Avenue, she caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had two prior domestic violence convictions.
• Marc Schindler, 39, 05857 Flickinger Road, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; arson, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of domestic violence, each a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Oct. 30 and Nov. 29 at a residence on Vollmer Road, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member. Authorities further allege that also on Nov. 29 at the same location, Schindler damaged property belonging to another without the owner’s consent by means of fire, and that he was also in possession of a firearm, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony conviction.
• Joshua Foster, 34, 14663 Dohoney Road; and Sarah Hancock, 35, 11064 Kepler Road, each for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; and seven counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Oct. 26-Nov. 8 they stole multiple blank checks and property valued at more than $7,500 at a Dohoney Road residence.
• Alvin Gerken, 37, Napoleon, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Suzette Lavon, 52, 4104 Timberlane Drive; and Richard Wilson, 70, 4104 Timberlane Drive, each for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony.
• Arthur McClain Jr., 40, Newark, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Nov. 27 on Defiance’s East Second Street, he was found in possession of a motor vehicle that had been reported stolen.
• Adam Bryant, 29, 893 Downs St., for three counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 9 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond in three cases.
• Harvey Young III, 42, Holgate, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 11 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Christina Blake, 41, 1725 Upton Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs (methamphetamine and conazepam), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Marie Budd, 48, Oakwood, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Nicholas Finney, 27, West Unity; and Brandon John, 31, West Unity, each for theft, a fifth-degree felony. John also was indicted for carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, a a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Dec. 1 they stole property valued at over more than $1,000 from businesses on Defiance’s North Clinton Street. Authorities further allege that during a traffic stop on Hire Road following the theft, John was found in possession of a deadly weapon, having had a prior conviction for carrying a concealed weapon. Additionally, the indictment alleges that John was found in possession of cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride, having had a prior conviction for trafficking in marijuana.
• Anthony Gonzales, 23, Toledo, for 14 counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that in November he violated the terms of a protection order against him by calling the protected party of the order multiple times while he was incarcerated in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, having had a prior conviction for the same offense.
• James Rudd, 34, Indianapolis, for aggravated possession of drug (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Luther Vance, 52, Edgerton, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Cody Worman, 29, Paulding, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Jan. 7 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
