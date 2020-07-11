A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 13 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Keith Lepper, 38, 836 1/2 Holgate Ave., for theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that from Jan. 1-Feb. 15, 2019, he stole property valued at more than $7,500 from an elderly woman in Defiance.
• Charles Ratcliff, 45, 1047 Ottawa Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a third-degree felony.
• Justice Kramer, 18, 1714 Cimarron Lane, for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, each a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on June 2 Kramer caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to two family or household members. The indictment further alleges that Kramer damaged a phone belonging to one victim, thus preventing that person from being able to call police for help.
• Donald Lester, 48, 534 Degler St., for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on June 27 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.
• Daniel Ramirez, 53, 1040 Harrison Ave., for OVI, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 21 he operated a motor vehicle on Defiance’s Harrison Avenue while intoxicated, having had five OVI convictions within the last 20 years.
• Christina Soto, 42, 1371 Moll Ave., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 2 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Santos Alvarado, 22, address unknown, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Joanne Earhart, 47, Toledo; and Alexander Strauss, 31, Toledo, each for theft, a fifth-degree felony. They allegedly stole property valued at more than $1,000 from a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street between March 28-30.
• Suzie Gilbert, 54, 104 Hill St.; Marcina Chaffins, 32, Sherwood; and Amanda Woodward, 37, 1264 Myrna St., each for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that between April 19-May 16 they stole property valued at more than $1,000 from a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street.
• Phillip Lopez, 32, 919 Jefferson Ave., for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 12 on Defiance’s Williams Street he violated the terms of an active protection order against him, having been convicted previously of violating a protection order.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. July 21 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
