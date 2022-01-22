Besides indicting a Defiance area man for 27 sexual abuse charges (see related story Page A1), a Defiance County grand jury has indicted 19 other persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Trevor Gallant, 32, Bryan, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities also allege that on Jan. 15 he led law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit while under the influence that began on U.S. 127 in Sherwood and ended on Buckskin Road when his vehicle became disabled. He was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine when taken into custody. The indictment also charges that on Oct. 30 on Defiance’s East High Street he was found in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
• Erik Winkler, 43, Ney, for sexual battery, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 30 he engaged in sexual conduct with another person, while being the person in loco parentis of the victim.
• William Couts, 41, 892 Clinton St.; and Katelyn Pittsley, 30, 635 Emmett St., both for four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a fourth-degree felony.
• Hunter Fischer, 21, Lima; Andrew Fleming, 21, Lima; and Skyler Risner, 22, Lima, each for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 5 they transported loaded firearms in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearms were accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.
• Jamell Florence, 25, Streetsboro, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing on Jan. 6 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Russell Grimes, 44, 17569 Ohio 18, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 17 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
• Megan Landers, 27, Holgate, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to appear for a hearing on Jan. 10 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Daniel Mohr, 47, 07640 Ohio 15, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing on Jan. 11 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Joseph Stuckey, 30, Bryan, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing on Jan. 6 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Brianna Ward, 33, 1047 S. Jackson Ave., for three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a fourth-degree felony.
• Alejandro Acevedo, 23, 608 Dakota Place, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Dec. 28 he violated the terms of a protection order by having contact with the protected party named in the order, causing the victim fear that he would cause serious physical harm to them or their property.
• Jeffrey Johnson, 38, Detroit, Mich., for theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that from Sept. 27-Oct. 23 he stole property belonging to another person in Defiance valued at more than $1,000.
• Kamira Miller, 22, 501 Hopkins St., for theft, a fifth-degree. Authorities allege that from Sept. 1-Oct. 17 he stole property valued at more than $1,000 from a business on Defiance’s South Clinton Street while employed there.
• Michelle Rodriguez, 29, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Valerie Salinas, 41, 905 Downs St., for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Todd Seegert, 38, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly was found in possession of methamphetamine on May 18 and operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Authorities indicated that he struck a mailbox, but continued on and was located at a gas station on Defiance’s South Clinton Street where he was found in possession methamphetamine.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
