In addition to charging two local men with charges from separate domestic incidents last month (see related story Page A8), a Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against seven other persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Ronald Treesh, 61, Angola, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a second-degree felony. He allegedly was found in possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine following a traffic stop on Nov. 21 on Ohio 49 in Hicksville.
• Kevin Chencinski, 51, 412 Myers St., for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 28 he had sexual contact with a female juvenile under the age of 13 at his residence.
• Derek Guerra, 28, Napoleon, for attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Nov. 10 at a residence on Defiance’s Terrawenda Drive he attempted to cause serious physical harm to another person.
• Demetrius Thomas Jr., 20, Eastpointe, Mich., for violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that from Nov. 23-Dec. 27 he violated the terms of an active protection order by contacting the protected party named in the order, and did so while committing the felony offense of menacing by stalking. Authorities further allege that by contacting the protected party named in the protection order Thomas engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused the victim to fear that he would cause them, or their family, physical harm and/or mental distress, having a history of violence against the victim.
• Tomas Walters, 26, 742 Deerwood Drive, for aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a third-degree felony.
• Joseph Grubb, 33, Angola, Ind., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 20 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Tyler Strohaver, 35, Garrett, Ind., improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charge alleges that on Nov. 19, during a traffic stop on Clemmer Road in Hicksville, he was found in possession of oxycodone and transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle while having a child under his care.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Jan. 19 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
