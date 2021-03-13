Carousel - crime logo

A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 11 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.

Indicted were:

• Dannelle Michael, 47, 25159 Mekus Road, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 9 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another by means of a deadly weapon, having had three domestic violence convictions.

• Alexzander Glowinski, 27, 342 Carter Road, for intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 27 he threatened harm to a witness in a criminal case against him.

• Lionel Griffin, 45, Indianapolis, Ind., for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Feb. 23, during a traffic stop on U.S. 24, he altered a substance, with purpose to impair its availability as evidence in an investigation.

• Jeremy Heil, 29, 809 Deatrick St., for tampering with records, a third-degree felony; and failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. The charges allege that on Oct. 13 he falsified sex offender registration documents and failed to report his change of address as required by his sexual offender status.

• Dustin Hernandez, 34, 21275 Parkview Drive, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one a third-degree felony, the other three a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Dec. 18 he removed property, with purpose to impair its availability as evidence in an investigation and also possessed methamphetamine on four occasions.

• Chance Okuly, 39, 809 Deatrick St., for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. He allegedly failed to report his change of address as required by his sexual offender status.

• Dustin Blake, 23, 26825 Behrens Road, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Feb. 4-Feb. 10 he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another to fear that he would cause them or their family physical harm and/or mental distress, having a history of violence toward the victim.

• Nathan Brown, 33, Paulding, for three counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on March 8 Brown failed to appear in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for sentencing hearings in connection with the commission of felony offenses, after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Christopher Davis, 46, Montpelier, for two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on March 8 he failed to appear for hearings in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond in two cases.

• Tyler Fleming, 38, Mark Center, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on March 8 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Cameron Moore, 23, 35 Main St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on March 24 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments