A Defiance County grand jury had returned indictments against 17 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Robert Salisbury, 36, Edgerton, for two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a second-degree felony; and 24 counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 13 he Salisbury photographed a minor engaging in sexual activity. Authorities also allege that from January 2014 through December 2015 Salisbury engaged in sexual conduct with a female juvenile on numerous occasions.
• Maurice Mouton, 28, Adrian, Mich.; and Teresa Perez, 24, 1222 Ayersville Ave., each for endangering children, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that from April 3-16 at a residence on Defiance’s Kiser Road they violated a duty of care and created a substantial risk to the health and safety of their infant child, resulting in serious physical harm to the child.
• Michael Reiser, 41, 777 Village Lane, for violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from May 20-26 he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another, having a history of violence toward that individual. The charge also alleges that on May 26 he violated the terms of a protection order while committing a felony offense.
• Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, for violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from April 8-13 Smith engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another, and that he trespassed on the land or premises where the victim lives and her place of employment in Defiance. Authorities also allege that on May 28 he violated the terms of a protection order while committing a felony offense.
• Luther Vance, 53, Edgerton, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on March 27, during a traffic stop on U.S. 127 in Sherwood, he was found in possession of more than 13 grams of methamphetamine and a concealed deadly weapon.
• Trae Burton, 33, 1264 Myrna St., for three counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that from April 26-May 3 at a residence on Defiance’s Myrna Street in Defiance, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on three occasions. The indictment further alleges that he has a prior menacing conviction.
• Celesta Delorey, 40, Paulding, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on June 9 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Adam Malone, 34, 827 Washington Ave., for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on March 21 at a residence on Defiance’s Washington Avenue he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
• Calvin Moore, 30, Hicksville, for endangering children, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on April 23 he violated a duty of care and created a substantial risk to the health and safety of a child under his care. Authorities also allege that he has a prior conviction involving physical abuse of a child.
• Ruben Perez, 22, 433 Franklin St.; Deric Combs, 23, 420 Douglas St.; Zoe Crites, 19, Sherwood; and Juan Miguel Perez, 19, 1109 Ayersville Ave., each for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. Juan Perez was also indicted for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated riot, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on March 1 they participated in a course of disorderly conduct with purpose to commit or facilitate offenses of violence. Authorities further allege that during the aforementioned incident, Juan Perez discharged a firearm from a motor vehicle outside of a Defiance College residence hall.
• Roel Raya Jr., 37, 1554 Terrawenda Drive, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on June 8 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Axle Roark, 30, Napoleon, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 25 he trespassed in an occupied residence on Defiance’s Agnes Street.
• Alysa Simpson, 25, 166 Cleveland Ave., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 9 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• William Field III, 18, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., for three counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on May 24-26 he trespassed in a business on Defiance’s South Jefferson Avenue to commit theft offenses.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. June 24 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
