Besides charging a Defiance man and his girlfriend in a recent assault case (see related story on page A1), a Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 20 other persons.
Indicted were:
• Jesus Jaso, 59, Toledo; Alfredo Jaso, 67, Toledo; Sulema Ramos, 65, Toledo; and Gloria Jaso, 63, Toledo, each for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 25 they stole merchandise valued at more than $1,000 from businesses on Defiance’s North Clinton Street as part of an enterprise.
• Chyron Primas, 19, Toledo, for attempted rape, a second-degree felony. The charge alleges that in August 2019 he attempted to engage in forceful sexual conduct with a female juvenile at a residence on Defiance’s Jackson Avenue.
• Timothy Kinder, 43, 1433 S. Jackson Ave., for intimidation, a third-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on June 24 he threatened harm to Defiance city workers in an attempt to influence, intimidate, or hinder the individuals.
• Nathan Wireman, 37, Napoleon, for intimidation, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 3 he threatened harm to a Defiance County court clerk in an attempt to influence, intimidate, or hinder the individual.
• Christopher Davis, 45, Montpelier, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Aug. 11 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Lacy Harter, 28, 530 Degler St., for corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on July 31 she created a substantial risk of harm to the health and safety of a child under her care when she induced or caused the child to use cannabis.
• Trinity Marshall, 19, 907 Holgate Ave., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 14 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Dylon Stites, 27, 5116 Lake Shore Drive, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 27 he trespassed in structures on Defiance’s Liska Lane, where he stole property, including a motor vehicle.
• Dana Treesh, 38, Latty, for possession of LSD, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Robert Vaughn, 37, 520 Grover Ave., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on May 11 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Monica Ankney, 47, 519 Euclid Ave., for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Oct. 1, 2019-Jan. 4 she stole more than $1,000 from a business on Defiance’s South Clinton Street.
• Katelyn Birky, 20, West Unity, for three counts of theft and two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Oct. 22 she stole two checks belonging to another person, which she forged and cashed. Authorities further allege that she stole property valued at more than $1,000 from a residence on Defiance County’s Ridenour Road.
• Jacob Leach, 44, 754 Chippewa Drive, for unauthorized use of property, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges allege that he failed to return property valued at more than $1,000 belonging to a business on Ohio 66 north in Defiance.
• Cody Fleming, 36, Mark Center, for breaking and entering, and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 21 he trespassed in a structure on Sherwood’s South Harrison Street, stealing property valued at more than $1,000.
• Austin Love, 21, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Matthew Riffe, 32, 106 Seneca St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Jason Yoder, 41, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
