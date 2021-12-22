A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against seven persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office.
Indicted were:
• Carolyn Deer, 47, Dayton; and Jason Daiuto, 35, Dayton, each for aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony. Daiuto also was indicted for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 22 during a traffic stop on U.S. 127 in Sherwood, Deer was found in possession of more than 20 grams of methamphetamine and also carried or concealed a loaded firearm. She also allegedly concealed or removed evidence during the traffic stop while Daiuto knowingly transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, which he is prohibited from possessing due to prior felony convictions for offenses of violence.
• Nicole Dodson, 24, 25199 Mekus Road, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Gerald Shreve Jr., 52, 1207 Emory St., for domestic violence and abduction, each a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 28 at his residence on Defiance's Emory Street he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had five domestic violence convictions. Authorities further allege that during the same incident Shereve restrained the liberty of another person under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm to her or placed her in fear.
• Jacob Pinski, 19, 1022 Ottawa Ave., for trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, a fourth-degree felony; and Anthony Diaz, 19, 1701 Crestwood Drive, for trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, a fourth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. Diaz allegedly allowed his vehicle to be used for the trafficking offense.
• Carlos Marroquin, 43, 1056 S. Clinton St., for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 10 Marroquin recklessly violated the terms of an active protection order by trespassing on the land where the protected party resides. He also has two prior convictions for violating a protection order.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Jan. 5 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
