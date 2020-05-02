In addition to returning eight charges against a Defiance County man for allegedly killing his grandfather (see story in Friday’s Crescent-News), a county grand jury has returned indictments against nine other persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Terry Grimm, 32, Sherwood, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 22-23 Grimm allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to an adult female family or household member using a utility knife, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
• Charles Ratcliff, 45, Defiance, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), second- and third-degree felonies; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony.
• Stephen Schomaeker, 25, address unknown, for burglary, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 19 he trespassed in a residence on Defiance’s Hopkins Street to commit a criminal offense.
• Ryan Duma, 30, 5130 Lakeshore Drive, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a fourth-degree felony; and Trinity Marshall, 19, 5130 Lakeshore Drive, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Jan. 5 they were stopped by authorities in a vehicle and found in possession of methamphetamine while a juvenile was present.
• Brian Recht, 49, Auburn, Ind., for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on March 14, after a confrontation with a sheriff’s deputy, Recht fled in a vehicle on Defiance’s Ralston Avenue, failing to comply with the deputy’s effort to stop his vehicle and creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area. The charges further allege that when Recht was apprehended, several firearms were in his possession, including a loaded firearm that was accessible to him while he was driving.
• Renee Rogers, 42, Fort Wayne, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. The indictment alleges that on April 26 he failed to comply as officers attempted a traffic stop on Ohio 2 in Hicksville, and then led officers on a vehicle pursuit through downtown Hicksville and beyond, creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area. Authorities further allege that after she was apprehended, she was found to have been driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
• Francisco Carrillo, 32, Hicksville, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on April 3 he trespassed in an occupied residence on Hicksville’s Cornelia Street.
• Robert Monroe, 46, 502 N. Clinton St., for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 21 he attempted to force entry into an occupied residence on Defiance’s Kiser Road, and caused serious physical harm to the occupied structure and/or any of its contents. The indictment also alleges that Monroe engaged in a pattern of conduct that causing mental distress to the property owner.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. May 13 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.