A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 14 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office.
Indicted were:
• Trenton Bailey, 21, Sherwood, for two counts of burglary, each a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 7 and Sept. 15 he forced entry into a residence on Sherwood's North Harrison Street and stole property.
• Drake Bigger, 19, Hicksville; and Kaden Steele, 18, Antwerp, each for robbery, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 25, at a residence on Hicksville's East High Street, they inflicted physical harm on an adult male while stealing personal items.
• Wesley Easley, 58, Columbus, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that in April, while working as a commercial delivery driver delivering items to Defiance's Menards store, he entered the store from stock areas and stole merchandise totaling more than $1,000. Authorities further allege that Easley engaged in a pattern of similar activity at several other Menards locations in Ohio and Indiana, stealing merchandise valued at more than $9,000.
• Crystal Brown, 38, Sherwood, for two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, all third-degree felonies. The charges allege that on Aug. 13 she was found in possession of two containers filled with liquid — commonly referred to as "fake urine" — intending it to be used to avoid a positive drug screen of herself and others. She also allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a juvenile under the age of 16 in December 2019 and February.
• Mark Christian, 36, Continental, for illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; two counts of abduction, each a third-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Sept. 27 at a business on Defiance's North Clinton Street he approached a juvenile employee working there and requested assistance finding items in the store that he advised he planned to use to manufacture methamphetamine. The indictment further alleges that while the juvenile employee was assisting him he claimed to have a knife and touched the juvenile in a sexual manner. Authorities also allege that after gathering some of the items he was seeking, Christian exited the store without paying for the merchandise, and during a subsequent traffic stop by the Defiance Police Department, Christian destroyed evidence related to the investigation.
• Lisa Kuch, 43, Northwood, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 3 she forged treatment documents, which she then provided to the Defiance County Probation Department.
• Allan Froelich, 28, 530 Degler St., for corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 11 he furnished marijuana to a juvenile.
• Dereck Lawson, 29, Waldron, Mich.; and Carl Striggow, 31, Coldwater, Mich., each for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Sept. 11 Lawson was found in possession of a stolen motorcycle, while Striggow was found in possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
• Mackenzie Leach, 22, Kokomo, Ind., for possession of LSD and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony; and Sydney Stafford, 22, Kokomo, Ind., for corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 21, during a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance, Leach was found in possession of LSD and methamphetamine, while Stafford furnished marijuana to a juvenile.
• Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, for three counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that from July 9-Sept. 23 he violated the terms of a protection order by contacting the protected party numerous times while incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. Authorities also allege that Smith has a prior conviction for violating a protection order, elevating the offense to a felony.
• Christopher Yeary, 37, Napoleon, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Sept. 3-Oct. 17, 2019, while employed by a business on Ohio 281 in Defiance, she facilitated the theft of more than $6,500 from the business.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Oct. 21 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
