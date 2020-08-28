A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 24 persons, including 17 on drug possession charges, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office.
"These cases illustrate the ongoing significant presence of illegal drugs in and around our communities," he stated. "While heroin cases have reduced, the sale and use of methamphetamine is a major problem in our area."
Murray added that many of those indicted were given an opportunity to participate in a diversion program offered by his office to direct users to treatment.
The program affords certain drug offenders the opportunity to seek treatment prior to their case being presented to a grand jury. If they can provide documentation that they are actively participating in a treatment program, their cases will be deferred from prosecution.
Indicted on drug-related offenses were:
• Jonathon Gill, 46, Pioneer, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; and possessing a defaced firearm, a first-degree misdemeanor. In addition to being found in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on May 1, Gill allegedly possessed a loaded firearm that was accessible to him or his passenger without leaving the vehicle while the name of the manufacturer, model, serial number, or other mark of identification on the firearm had been changed, altered, removed or obliterated. Authorities also allege that Gill is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony drug convictions.
• Angela Adolf, 40, 860 McKinley St., for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• Valentin Arreguin, 25, Fayette, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Natalie Babcock, 28, 28554 Hoffman Road, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Trent Feeney, 50, 1725 Durango Drive, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Stephanie Fleming, 38, Mark Center, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Jaymie French, 30, 210 Summit St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Tina Frye, 58, Toledo, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Melissa Hernandez, 43, 766 Harrison Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Julie Kimmick-Zipfel, 40, 1207 Emory St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Barbara Moore, 56, Sherwood, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• India Ramsay, 28, Edon, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Kenneth Richards, 22, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Lane Smith, 48, 1729 Ginter Road, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (oxycodone and hydrocodone), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Raymond Stone, 20, Hicksville, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Alexander VanDame, 24, 1221 Ayersville Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Jaisen Zentz, 40, Butler, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
Others indicted were:
• Justin Antigo, 25, Bryan, for discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 19 he discharged a firearm upon, or over, a public road or highway in the area of Allen and Biderwell roads, creating a substantial risk of physical harm to any person and causing serious physical harm to property.
• Jaclyn Quintero, 33, 614 E High St., for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Aug. 16 she failed to comply with a law enforcement officer's order to stop on Elliott Road, creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area. When stopped, she was found to be driving while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
• Eric Brownlee, 19, 21375 Scott Road, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and criminal damaging or endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on June 11 he knowingly transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle. The indictment also alleges that he caused physical harm to property outside of a residence on Defiance County's Nagel Road, and created a risk of physical harm to any person.
• Richard Knapp, 54, Hicksville, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 10 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• James Mason, 33, Cecil, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 13 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Joseph Robinson, 38, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Aug. 22 at a residence on Defiance's Pinewood Avenue, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
• Jordan Gonzales, 30, 2180 Royal Oak Ave., for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on June 19, at a residence on Defiance's East Rosewood Avenue, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pregnant family or household member.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Sept. 8 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.