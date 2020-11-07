Carousel - Crime

A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 15 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.

Indicted were:

• George Brown Jr., 35, 04616 Openlander Road, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 19 at a residence on Ney’s East Main Street, he caused, or attempted to cause, serious physical harm to another with a knife. Authorities also allege that he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.

• Gage Hines, 18, Sherwood, for burglary, a second-degree felony; grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony; theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Oct. 9 he forced entry into a residence on Sherwood’s East Elm Street, stealing a firearm and prescription medication. Authorities further allege that he stole additional property valued at more than $1,000.

• Daniel Kent, 43, Paulding, for failure to register, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Sept. 1-Oct. 22, Kent, a registered sex offender, was living at a residence on Defiance’s Henry Street, but failed to register with the sex offender registration office as required due to a prior conviction for sexual assault.

• Nikolai Paschall, 18, 1939 E. Second St., for burglary, a second-felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Oct. 9 he forced entry into a residence on Defiance County’s Independence Road, as well as a detached garage. The charges also allege that Paschall then stole property from inside the residence and garage.

• Troy Rupp, 48, 1571 Westgate Drive, for attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and three counts of aggravated menacing, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 24, at a residence on Defiance’s Westgate Drive, Rupp attempted to cause physical harm to another person with a knife. The indictment further alleges that he also engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused three individuals at the residence to fear he would cause them or their family physical harm and/or mental distress, and that he did so with a deadly weapon on or about his person.

• Christopher Smith, 49, 304 Northfield Ave., for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He allegedly possessed a device filled with an unknown liquid with the intention to avoid testing positive during a drug screen on Oct. 16 conducted by his probation officer in Defiance.

• Santos Alvarado, 22, 1049 Wilhelm St., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Oct. 21 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Justin Hicks, 33, 484 Pontiac Drive, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 23 Hicks failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Robert Hornish, 55, Hicksville, for two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Oct. 15 he failed to appear for hearings in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond in separate cases.

• April Phillips-Sprouse, 35, Hicksville, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Sept. 30 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• James Rudd, 35, Frankfort, Ind., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 28 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Timothy Wagner, 44, 2109 Baltimore Road, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Oct. 12 at a residence on Defiance County’s Elliott Road he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member. The charges also allege that he has a prior domestic violence conviction.

• Shyla Bigger, 18, Hicksville, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on June 13, during a traffic stop on Hicksville’s East Smith Street, she was found in possession of methamphetamine. Authorities further allege that on Sept. 23, during a traffic stop on Timberlane Drive in Lake Christi Meadows, Bigger was found in possession of a stolen credit card.

• Melissa Lovejoy, 35, Edgerton, for two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Sept. 14, at a business on Hicksville’s West High Street, she stole a credit card and money belonging to another person.

• March’ell Wright, 22, Maumee, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 18 he and two juveniles stole property valued at more than $1,000 from a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street.

The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Nov. 18 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

