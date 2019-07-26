A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against six persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Tahmajae Hawkins-Phillips, 18, 1001 Ralston Ave., for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 11 at a residence on Hicksville’s Fountain Street he caused serious physical harm to another male by striking him in the face. The alleged victim was treated for broken bones and required additional surgery, according to Murray.
• Jared Foor, 39, Toledo, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 8 outside of a business on Defiance’s Ralston Avenue, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had three prior domestic violence convictions.
• Nicholas Sisco, 33, 611 1/2 Washington Ave., for burglary, a third-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on June 26 he forced entry into a residence on Defiance’s Powell View Drive, causing serious damage to the home and property inside. Authorities further allege that Sisco also stole money from the residence.
• David Blade, 40, Hicksville, for trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 26 he trespassed in a residence on Hicksville’s Whitten Avenue without permission while the resident was home.
• Bobby Garcia, 42, 1394 Milwaukee Ave., for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on April 26 Bobby used personal identifying information of a charitable business in Defiance, without consent, to pay a bill.
• Edward Myers, 39, 1030 Ayersville Ave., for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 22 he violated the terms of a protection order against him by calling the protected party of the order while he was incarcerated at CCNO. Authorities further allege that Myers has a prior conviction for violating a protection order.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Aug. 6 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
