A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 19 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Carl Gutierrez-Bruce, 18, 1124 Perry St., for failure to register, a first-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Jan. 10-Feb. 11 he failed to register as required after his release from incarceration. Gutierrez-Bruce previously had been convicted of rape.
• Jameelah Lee, 41, Indianapolis, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that from Jan. 12, 2014-Oct. 6, 2019, he engaged in a pattern of corrupt activity at a chain of stores in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana. Authorities further allege that on Oct. 6 at one of those stores on Elliott Road, Lee stole a credit card from the store as part of a scheme to defraud the business.
• Sivad Davis, 32, address unknown, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Feb. 20 he failed to report his change of address as required due to a previous conviction for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He also has two convictions for failure to provide notice of change of address.
• Natalie Ixcot, 45, Fort Wayne, for tampering with records, a third-degree felony; and grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that in August of 2015, Ixcot made/provided false statements to the Social Security Administration with purpose to defraud, and obtain benefits valued at more than $7,500.
• Jon Lindsey, 30, Indianapolis, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Jan. 27, during a traffic stop on U.S. 24, she was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony conviction for an offense of violence.
• Brian Saum, 36, Hicksville, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 9 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had two prior domestic violence convictions. The indictment also alleges that in February he violated the terms of a protection order put in place following the aforementioned incident by contacting the protected party, having had a prior conviction for violating a protection order.
• William Shock Jr., 68, 21549 Bowman Road, for two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that in December he had sexual contact with a female under the age of 13.
• Michael Clifford, 31, 647 1/2 Washington Ave., for two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Jan. 31 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to two family or household members, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
• Erica Hardin, 36, Findlay, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 7 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• William Field III, 18, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; tampering with coin machines, a first-degree misdemeanor; and petty theft, each a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Jan. 17 he trespassed in an unoccupied business on Defiance’s South Jefferson Avenue, stealing money and personal belongings. Furthermore, he allegedly tampered with several coin machines at the business.
• Cody Fleming, 35, Mark Center, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Dec. 26, during a traffic stop on Defiance’s Ottawa Avenue, Fleming was found in possession of methamphetamine and gave false information to police.
• Jacquelynn Herman, 25, Grover Hill, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 20 she was found in possession of property that had been stolen from Indiana, knowing it had been stolen.
• Michelle Hilton, 51, 500 Clinton St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Wallace Ordway, 68, 07502 Stever Road, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly violated the terms of a protection order on Jan. 23 by entering the property of a protected party, having two prior convictions for violating a protection order.
• Samuel Perez, 47, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., for possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 21, during a traffic stop on Defiance’s Grove Street, Perez was found to be operating a vehicle while under the influence, and in possession of cocaine and psilocybin.
• Kelly Stephens, 38, 435 Pontiac Drive, for six counts of selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, each a fifth-degree felony; and Jessica Perry, 36, 435 Pontiac Drive, for two counts of selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony. Each also was indicted for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• Rafael Vasquez, 22, Hicksville, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Johnathan Wells, 24, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs and identity fraud, each a fifth-degree felony; and falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Aug. 10, during a traffic stop on Defiance’s Ayersville Avenue, he provided the identifying information of another person to try to avoid arrest for active warrants. Authorities further allege that during the traffic stop Wells made false statements to police and was found in possession of methamphetamine.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. March 20 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
