A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 16 persons, including one man for rape and another who allegedly stole a CSX pickup and place it in the path of a train, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
James Sheets, 31, Stryker, for rape, a first-degree felony; and 13 counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on July 15 at a residence on West Street in Evansport, he engaged in sexual conduct with a female juvenile under the age of 10.
Due to the child’s age, Sheets could be sentenced to life imprisonment upon conviction.
The indictment also alleges that on 13 occasions from June 1-30, Sheets engaged in sexual contact with another female juvenile under the age of 10.
The same grand jury also indicted Marcus Tressler, 20, Evansport, for rape, a first-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on Aug. 1 he engaged in sexual conduct with a female juvenile under the age of 13.
Meanwhile, Cody Bell, 27, Hicksville, was indicted on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; vandalism, a third-degree felony; grand theft, a third-degree felony; two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
The indictment alleges that on July 9 Bell rammed his vehicle repeatedly into the home of Frank and Mary Bailey on Sholl Road in Mark Township, trespassed in the residence and caused more than $200,000 damage. The Baileys were gone when the vandalism occurred.
Bell also allegedly stole a vehicle and a gun, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony drug conviction.
And he allegedly was found in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine when he was located inside the residence by law enforcement, having passed out.
Also indicted were:
• Brennon Crites, 19, 06190 Mulligans Bluff Road, for failure to register, a first-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that from July 11-16 Crites, who is required to register as a sex offender, failed to register with an Ohio Sex Offender Registration Notification Office. Authorities further allege that on July 16 he made an online agreement to sell an item to another individual in Sherwood, but having devised a scheme to defraud the individual, he accepted money for the sale, but failed to provide the exact agreed upon item to the individual.
• Kevin Davis, Defiance, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a second-degree felony; and tampering with records, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that from May 10-Aug. 9 Davis, who is required to register as a sex offender, failed to report his change of address as required. Authorities further allege that on May 10 he claimed on his sex offender registration notification documents that he was living at an address where he was no longer residing.
• Sivaid Davis, 32, Toledo, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that from June 20-July 9 Davis, who is required to register as a sex offender, failed to report his change of address as required.
• Robert Garza Jr., 45, 25237 Bowman Road, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on July 7 at a residence on Defiance’s Capri Road, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had two prior domestic violence convictions.
• Jeffery Smith, 34, 1939 E. Second St., for intimidation, a third-degree felony; interference with the operation of a train, a fourth-degree felony; railroad grade crossing device vandalism, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of receiving stolen property, one a fourth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor; and vandalism, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on July 26 he was in possession of a CSX Railroad pickup taken from a facility on Defiance’s Jackson Avenue. The pickup was abandoned on CSX’s Squires Avenue crossing after it became stuck and was struck by a westbound train. The truck and an adjacent crossing control box and gate were heavily damaged. Authorities also allege that on Aug. 13 he threatened a witness to his offenses in an attempt to intimidate the individual. A separate charge from that incident alleges that he possessed a stolen moped on July 29.
• Michael Baughman, 56, Edgerton, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Aug. 4, at a residence on Defiance’s Downs Street, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a domestic violence conviction. Authorities further allege that during his arrest he resisted law enforcement.
• Adam Bryant, 28, 893 Downs St., for two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 5 he failed to appear for hearings in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.
• Maurice Faries, 31, Bryan, for abduction, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Aug. 7 at a residence on Defiance’s Harrison Avenue, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. The indictment also alleges that by force or threat, Faries restrained the liberty of the victim under circumstances that placed her in fear.
• James Lucas, 48, Ney, for nine counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony; and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on March 6 he possessed several materials showing minors engaging in sexual activity as well as material showing a child in a state of nudity.
• Toni Ross, 37, 1047 Jackson Ave., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on July 22 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Danielle Stipe, 29, Alvordton, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 5 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.
• Latron Tall, 32, Toledo, for three counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on July 22 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Seth Aldrich, 23, 970 Louden St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Aug. 28 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
