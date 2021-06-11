In addition to returning indictments against an Indiana man who allegedly tried to strike two people with his vehicle and another defendant who fled from police (see related story), a Defiance County grand jury has returned 14 other indictments.
Indicted were:
• Gerald Houck Jr., 49, 471 Pontiac Ave., for four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a second-degree felony; and four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 3, at a residence on Defiance County's Stevens Road, he possessed, created or reproduced materials that showed a minor participating in, or engaging in, sexual activity.
• Christopher Wickerham, 36, Bryan, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony.
• Joshua Grimes, 33, 208 Seneca St., for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Nikolai Meier, 33, Toledo, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Nathan Posten 32, 1112 Perry St., for two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Jan. 26 he engaged in sexual conduct with another person when Posten knew that the victim submitted because she was unaware that the act was being committed. Authorities also allege that Posten engaged in sexual conduct with a victim when he knew that the victim submitted because she mistakenly identified him as her spouse. Additionally, authorities charge that Posten had forceful sexual contact with a victim.
• Joseph Black, 49, Bryan, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on June 3 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Theodore Dennis Jr., 47, Alvordton, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on May 13 he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another person to fear that he would cause physical harm and/or mental distress. He also allegedly trespassed on the land or premises where the victim lives and/or is employed.
• Tori Knicley, 26, Defiance, for assault, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on May 7 Knicley caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a Defiance police officer while the officer was performing official duties.
• Elijah Reinbolt, 31, 848 King St., for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on May 15 in Defiance, he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another person to fear that he would cause physical harm and/or mental distress. He also allegedly trespassed on the land or premises where the victim lives and/or is employed.
• Israel Villanueva, 46, 424 Washington Ave., for OVI, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 25 he operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and caused a crash on Defiance's South Jefferson Avenue, having had five prior OVI convictions within the past 20 years.
• Anthony Burger, 31, Oakwood, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 5 on Defiance's Ottawa Avenue, he transported, or possessed, a loaded handgun in his motor vehicle while he was under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.
• Brittany Grond, 30, 1486 Terrawenda Drive, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on April 22 he used, or operated a motor vehicle, without the consent of the owner, retaining possession for more than 48 hours.
• Steven Gwinn, 44, Elkhart, Ind., for possession of drugs (alprazolam), a fifth-degree felony.
• Christopher McKown, 43, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Aug. 1, at a residence on Defiance County's Williams Road, he received payment of more than $1,000 for a job he was contracted to complete but never never did while failing to return the money to the property owner.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on June 23 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
