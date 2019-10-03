Besides returning charges on eight persons for two separate cases involving violence (see related story on page A1), a Defiance County grand jury has indicted 14 other people.

They included:

• Ryan Druhot, 29, 820 Riverside Ave., for robbery, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on May 27 he allegedly committed a theft offense from Keck’s Market on Defiance’s Jefferson Avenue in which he threatened to inflict physical harm to a clerk there.

• Daniel Mohr, 45, 750 Ottawa Ave., for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 31 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had two prior domestic violence convictions.

• Solomon Villagomez IV, 18, 281 Ruth Ann Drive, for abduction, a third-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Aug. 6 he restrained the liberty of a female juvenile in the area of Defiance’s Carter Road and engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused her mental distress.

• Todd Johnson, 36, Stryker, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 29 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Jessica McGuire, 38, Grover Hill, for two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 19 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond in two cases.

• Joshua Meyer, 25, 115 1/2 Jefferson Ave., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 17 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Cheryl Waxler, 42, Fort Wayne, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; four counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony; and tampering with records, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that from Jan. 9-June 21 while she was employed at a business on Hicksville’s High Street she stole more than $7,500. Authorities further allege that she forged documents and falsified records as part of a fraudulent scheme.

• Antonio Ybarra, 38, Waterville, for domestic violence and endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Sept. 3 at a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a juvenile family or household member, having had prior convictions for domestic violence and endangering children.

• Justin Bechtold, 31, Hicksville, for two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that he failed to provide adequate support to his child under the age of 18 from September 2015-August 2017 and September 2017-August 2019.

• Paul Brown, 47, 1430 Deerfoot Drive, for telecommunications fraud and identity fraud, each a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. The indictment alleges that on Aug. 9 he used the personal identifying information of another person without their consent to access the individual’s bank account and remove funds.

• Tammy Box, 47, 326 Rulf St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Eric Jones, 39, Paulding, for passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 17 he wrote a check for $2,000 to a business on Defiance’s Spruce Street, knowing it would be dishonored.

• Suzette Lavon, 52, Wauseon; and Richard Wilson, 70, 4104 Timberlane Drive, for obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 6 they harbored a wanted individual at Wilson’s residence to hinder the apprehension of that person for a felony drug offense.

The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

