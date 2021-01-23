A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 12 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
The list included a Defiance man for possessing large amounts of methamphetamine for sale.
Esiquiel Ramirez, 36, 07640 Ohio 15, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second- and fourth degree felonies; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second and fifth-degree felonies; and one count of operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport a controlled substance, a fourth-degree felony.
Also indicted as a co-defendant was Katelyn Pittsley, 29, 412 Douglas St., on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on Jan. 5, 2021, during a traffic stop on Defiance’s Hopkins Street, Ramirez was found in possession of fentanyl and 42 grams of methamphetamine intended for sale.
The indictment also alleges that during the stop, Ramirez was found to be operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment, which was used to facilitate the unlawful concealment or transportation of a controlled substance.
The charge against Pittsley alleges that in the days following Ramirez’s arrest she destroyed evidence related to his offenses.
Also indicted were:
• Mark Banks, 40, 578 Defiance Crossing, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Dec. 13, having been twice convicted of domestic violence previously.
• Lisa Burger, 47, Bryan, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Dec. 17 she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Jimmy Grubb, 50, Hicksville, for attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly possessed methamphetamine on July 1 and attempted to impair its value or availability as evidence in the matter.
• Shane Harmon, 43, Holgate, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Jan. 7, having been previously convicted of domestic violence.
• Andrew McCoy, 42, 1104 Ayersville Ave., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Sept. 3 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Eathon Miller, 22, 05356 Fullmer Road, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Jan. 9 he transported a loaded firearm in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to him without leaving the vehicle.
• Tomas Walters, 25, 1492 Terrawenda Drive, for attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Dec. 16 he was found in possession of a vile of liquid which he intended to use to avoid testing positive during a drug screen conducted by his probation officer in Defiance.
• Billy Downs, 45, Edgerton, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Anthony Parcher, 29, Hicksville, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly stole merchandise valued between $1,000 and $7,500 from a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street.
• Ashley Ramirez, 34, 05821 Moser Road, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
