A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 14 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Ruby Elkins, 29, Stryker, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Feb. 25 at a residence on Hicksville’s East Cornelia Street he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another by means of a deadly weapon. Authorities also allege that on the same date and at the same location, Elkins caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member.
• Elizabeth Farley, 28, Hicksville, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Feb. 28, while police were investigating an incident at her residence on Hicksville’s West High Street, he destroyed property related to impair its availability as evidence.
• Michael Gonzales, 45, Hicksville, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Feb. 21 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, and after fleeing trespassed in an occupied residence on Farmer Mark Road in Mark Center. The indictment also alleges that he has two prior domestic violence convictions.
• Robert Andrist, 41, Sherwood, for failure to register and failure to provide notice of change of address, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Jan. 7, 2020, Andrist, who is required to register as a sex offender, failed to report his change of address as required by his sexual offender status. Authorities further allege that from Jan. 7-Feb. 10 he failed to register as a sex offender as required.
• Brett Ardelean, 28, 827 Harrison Ave., for receiving stolen property and grand theft of a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Feb. 17, during a traffic stop on Defiance’s East Second Street, he was found in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a business on Defiance’s Holgate Avenue. He allegedly resisted arrest during the traffic stop, fled on foot and subsequently stole a vehicle that was parked behind a business on East Second Street. He then fled in the stolen vehicle, which was located two days later in Defiance.
• Jonathon Freed, 47, Hicksville, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 9, at his residence on Hicksville’s Dixon Avenue, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior conviction for domestic violence.
• Tyler Reynolds, 32, 25317 Bowman Road, for two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 29 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member. The indictment also alleges that between Feb. 17-21 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member at a residence on Defiance’s Myrna Street, having had a prior conviction for an offense of violence against a family or household member.
• Kyle Crase, 30, 214 Auglaize St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Robert Donley Jr., 40, Ney, for cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that between May 5, 2019, and Aug. 15, 2019, he caused serious physical harm to a companion canine.
• Henry Guardado, 24, 1503 S. Jackson Ave., for three counts of cruelty to companion animals, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on three occasions between July 25, 2019, and Sept. 16, 2019, he caused serious physical harm to a companion canine at his residence.
• Andrew McCoy, 41, 25046 Watson Road, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Melanie Loop, 54, 14240 Highland Center Road, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jilleisa Loy, 36, Spencerville, Ind., for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Marcella Wright, 31, Hicksville, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly possessed a vehicle belonging to another person on Feb. 20 for more than 48 hours. The vehicle was later abandoned in Williams County.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. March 25 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
