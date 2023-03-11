A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 19 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Kamrun Floyd, 23, Novi, Mich., for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 16 during a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance he was found in possession of three pounds of methamphetamine intended for sale.
• Jacy Barnwell, 31, Cecil, for burglary, a second-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 23 he trespassed in a residence on Hicksville’s Perry Street and had sexual contact with another person who he compelled to submit by force or threat of force.
• Stanley Bradford, 29, Chicago, Ill., for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Nov. 4 he caused physical harm to property at a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street and then stole property valued at more than $1,000 from the local business. Authorities further allege that he engaged in this same type of criminal conduct at multiple other businesses across the country between Oct. 6 and Nov. 4.
• Stephanie Charles, 45, 316 Rosewood Ave., for burglary, a second-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Feb. 21 she trespassed in a residence on Defiance’s Langlan Drive and engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another person to fear that she would cause the victim or the victim’s family member physical harm and/or mental distress.
• Shane Jeffreys, 45, 1600 Darbyshire Drive, for compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 23 at a residence on Defiance’s Kiser Road he compelled an adult female to engage in sexual activity for hire.
• Damien Marshall, 29, Archbold, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Feb. 25 on Defiance’s East Second Street he failed to comply with a law enforcement traffic stop, and led officers on a high speed pursuit until he was apprehended.
• Michael Rochester, 39, 506 Washington Ave., for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), third- and fifth-degree felonies.
• Alysa Simpson, 28, Ottawa, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Feb. 16, during a traffic stop on Defiance’s Ottawa Avenue, she destroyed evidence to impair its availability in an investigation, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was likely to be instituted.
• Thymithy Boroff, 32, 817 Indian Bridge Lane, for receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Feb. 21, during a traffic stop on Ohio 281, in Defiance, he was found in possession of stolen property and methamphetamine.
• Franklin Christlieb, 40, Fort Wayne, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Tuesday he failed to appear for a hearing in common pleas court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Jacqueline Hohenberger, 51, 19731 County Road 212, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in common pleas court on Feb. 16 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Tammy Isbell, 57, Sherwood, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in common pleas court on Feb. 16 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Richard Raber, 31, Fort Wayne, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a hearing on Feb. 16 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Christa Davis, 28, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Casandra Ingersoll-Shartzer, 32, 1041 Harrison Ave., for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Nov. 12-Dec. 11 she stole property from a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street while she was working as an employee at the business and the property stolen is valued at $1,000 or more, but less than $7,500.
• Taylor Oost, 31, 1047 S. Clinton St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Allan Speakman, 47, Edgerton, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Deontay Walker, 24, Toledo, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony; OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. The indictment alleges that on Feb. 14 he operated a motor vehicle on U.S. 24 while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, and he did so with a child traveling in the vehicle with him. Authorities further allege that Walker had a loaded firearm in the vehicle.
• Brandon Whalen, 24, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on March 21 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.